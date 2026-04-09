Mike Newman

Home
Notes
Archive
About

March 2026

Trouble with the Curve
If Australia had a mandate to ruin investment attraction it couldn’t be doing a better job than it is.
  Mike Newman
The Australian Way?
Some things are believed because they are true, but many other things are believed simply because they have been asserted repeatedly—and repetition has…
  Mike Newman
Japanese Ambassador extends the branch of pragmatism
Another example of why Australia needs to drop that oversized chip on its shoulder and embrace pragmatism ahead of piety
  Mike Newman
Arrested Development
A free trade agreement that sets provisions that restricts our competitiveness should be cause for concern, not celebration.
  Mike Newman
Referendum to enshrine in our constitution?
Although we may run out of cages…
  Mike Newman
You're out of touch, I'm out of time...
When your government tells you it will wait til tomorrow to "lock in our strategy" one should be wondering what other strategically important areas have…
  Mike Newman
The moral high ground gets real windy at night
Looking at the success of Japan and Korea's approach to statecraft and why Australia's ideologically incompatible stance on energy reality is just…
  Mike Newman
My story - 15 years after Fukushima
The devastating earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011 reveals a much deeper tale of character, culture and united purpose…
  Mike Newman
© 2026 Mike Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture