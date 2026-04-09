Mike Newman
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Nothing to see here?
As the net zero gravy train derails, voters can clearly see the wheels are falling off the energy transition. Accountability is coming even for…
21 hrs ago
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Mike Newman
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Honda to ditch tofu for yakitori
Honda has realised the folly of EVs and is resurrecting the soul of its founder
Apr 4
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Mike Newman
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Departments of Distraction
The fuel crisis gone from 'nothing to see here' to addressing 'nothing' to the nation to celebrating billions of our tax dollars being fritted away on…
Apr 2
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Mike Newman
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The Wartime Prime Minister
We do a deep dive into the strategic brilliance contained in PM Anthony Albanese’s speech to the nation.
Apr 2
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Mike Newman
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March 2026
Trouble with the Curve
If Australia had a mandate to ruin investment attraction it couldn’t be doing a better job than it is.
Mar 31
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Mike Newman
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The Australian Way?
Some things are believed because they are true, but many other things are believed simply because they have been asserted repeatedly—and repetition has…
Mar 27
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Mike Newman
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Japanese Ambassador extends the branch of pragmatism
Another example of why Australia needs to drop that oversized chip on its shoulder and embrace pragmatism ahead of piety
Mar 25
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Mike Newman
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Arrested Development
A free trade agreement that sets provisions that restricts our competitiveness should be cause for concern, not celebration.
Mar 24
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Mike Newman
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Referendum to enshrine in our constitution?
Although we may run out of cages…
Mar 19
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Mike Newman
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You're out of touch, I'm out of time...
When your government tells you it will wait til tomorrow to "lock in our strategy" one should be wondering what other strategically important areas have…
Mar 15
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Mike Newman
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The moral high ground gets real windy at night
Looking at the success of Japan and Korea's approach to statecraft and why Australia's ideologically incompatible stance on energy reality is just…
Mar 13
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Mike Newman
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My story - 15 years after Fukushima
The devastating earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011 reveals a much deeper tale of character, culture and united purpose…
Mar 12
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Mike Newman
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