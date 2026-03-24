Mike Newman

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Matt Poll's avatar
Matt Poll
Mar 24

why do we do this to ourselves? why do we screw over our agriculture sector. again. why is this always political not commercial? Our politicians are like children on the world stage. Appalling.

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1 reply by Mike Newman
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Rossini
Mar 25

I'm so happy with this agreement I'm going to suck on a lemon!

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