“The Australia-European Union Free Trade Agreement (A-EU FTA) is the most comprehensive, progressive and commercially meaningful trade agreement Australia has ever concluded.” - Austrade

If this is the best we have ever concluded, we should be concerned.

Starting off with the realities of ratifying the A-EU FTA.

First, the European Parliament must consent, followed by a Council vote. A majority is required for the agreement to enter into force even provisionally on the EU-trade-competence elements. Second, because the agreement is a “mixed agreement” (covering areas of both EU and national competence), all twenty-seven EU member states must individually ratify through their own national parliaments before the full agreement can enter into force definitively. Any member state can block the deal coming into force.

The EU-Canada CETA was signed in October 2016 and still had not been fully ratified by all member states a decade later — it has only been applied provisionally since 2017. The EU-Mercosur agreement, concluded in principle in 2019, took until 2026 to finalise and is also still moving through ratification.

The two way trade opportunities according to our government is worth an extra A$10 billion per annum. As a reference, Korean steel giant, POSCO imported $16 billion worth of minerals from Australia by itself last year and remains Australia’s number one individual customer. Perspective.

True to form, our government was quick to highlight that the A–EU FTA makes commitments on the environment, climate change, gender equality and women’s economic empowerment, and workers’ rights and standards. First Nations provisions are also a focus.

While this supposed ‘comprehensive’ deal celebrates success with all of the platitudes and buzzwords a government department can compile, many traded goods will still be subject to quotas. Australia’s beef quota of 30,600 tonnes is below the industry’s ask for 50,000t and substantially under 99,000t for Mercosur nations. New Zealand makes a mockery of our sheep exports of 25,000 tonnes per annum, one-sixth the level of the Kiwis.

Of special note, in order to conclude the EU-Mercosur deal, Australia’s National Farmers Federation noted that the EU fast-tracked nearly €80 billion in additional farm subsidies to pacify angry farmers in Germany and France. In effect, the EU is simultaneously extending domestic support while expecting Australian exporters compete against these types of European subsidies.

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of the A-EU FTA is the fact that this trade deal demands strict adherence to the Paris Agreement where the most significant climate provision is found in the Trade and Sustainable Development (TSD) chapter. The EU Commission’s official chapter-by-chapter summary of the agreement states explicitly that “the agreement treats the Paris Agreement on a par with human rights obligations under the EU-Australia Framework (often referred to as an ‘essential elements’ provision).” This is the EU’s strongest treaty formulation - meaning a serious breach could theoretically trigger suspension of the entire agreement.

That essentially means that both the EU and Australia are prohibited from weakening or failing to enforce their domestic environmental laws to attract trade or investment. In short, the A-EU FTA is the first and only Australian free trade agreement where Paris Agreement compliance is treated as an “essential element” capable of triggering trade sanctions. If a future Australian government rolled back climate policy aggressively, it could face formal dispute proceedings. In short, the Labor Government has locked us into a dud deal.

We can be absolutely sure if the EU were to breach its climate commitments, Australia’s ideologically captured government and institutions would never seek to use such clauses against the Europeans.

The bigger issues beyond the platitudes lies in the fact that Europe’s economic growth barely has a pulse. Take Germany as exhibit #1.

German Chancellor Merz was finally forced to admit last year that the nuclear exit and green transition was the nation’s most expensive strategic mistake. Saddled with some of the most expensive energy prices globally, since the end of the pandemic, manufacturing insolvencies in Germany have hit 92,209, over a quarter of that in 2025 alone. Critically, creditors’ claims from corporate insolvencies surged from €26.6 billion in 2023 to €58.1 billion in 2024 - more than doubling - indicating larger companies are now failing, not just SMEs.

As the largest economy in the EU and its greatest net contributor, Germany grew at a measly 0.4 percent GDP in 2025. In 2021, the Germans were net contributors of €25.1 billion to the EU. In 2024, that had slumped to €13.1 billion.

With Europe’s largest economy - which contributes almost one-quarter of the EU budget - under such pressure at home, just how realistic are Australia’s fortunes going to be when increasingly frustrated member-states call for more protections for domestic industries along with all manner of subsidies they cannot afford. With less money to protect them, the socialist underpinnings of many EU member-states will drag this out for as long as possible.

For all the cheerleaders from our side already taking victory laps it would pay for them to consider a fractured EU - which is suffering from the hangover of decades of inept socialist-driven over-regulated economic stewardship - and expect them to summon up the courage to expedite a trade deal that potentially exacerbates their pain yet contractually maximises our downside by restricting the application of commercially sound policies exercised by a growing number of countries which are more than happy to pay lip service to decarbonisation goals because their economies demand no less.