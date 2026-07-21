“There is nothing more infuriating to voters than being told by politicians they are enjoying prosperity when lived experience proves the exact opposite.” - Mike Newman

What is happening in Australian politics feels very much like 2015 in the United States. Roughly two years before the November 2016 presidential election, pollsters were forecasting Hillary Clinton’s coronation. Betting agencies even paid out early, so certain were they of her victory.

The left-leaning mainstream media (MSM) and Hollywood elites mocked Donald Trump at every turn and dismissed his base as unintelligent and ignorant. Whataboutism was relentless. While Hillary dined at $5,000-a-plate fundraisers with elites in the major capitals, Trump spoke directly to the masses in aircraft hangars across the flyover states. During one debate, Clinton said she was glad Trump wasn’t in charge of the nation’s laws. He served red meat to the base when he quipped, “because you’d be in jail.” There was no comeback from that.

As a financial analyst and contrarian at the time, I told dozens of international clients that Trump would win. Many thought I was crazy or out of touch; some became so triggered they ranted about talking points completely unrelated to the hollowed-out middle class who could no longer ignore their bleak futures.

I explained that, as an Australian, I had no vote. I simply argued that the hot-mic tape of Trump boasting about “grabbing ’em by the pussy,” or any of the other narcissistic tropes, were now on the ballot but unlikely to dissuade those who, as Michael Moore put it, wanted to throw a Molotov cocktail at the establishment. Successive failures by multiple administrations over decades had given birth to a Trump candidacy.

Despite the relentless negative campaign by the media, Trump showed what happens when enough voters reach breaking point. Incumbent politicians and the unelected bureaucrats who inflict so much of the pain miscalculated. Citizens used the only equaliser left to them — the vote. The “deplorables” found Trump’s raw, unforgiving style refreshing. They did not care about polish. Blowing up the system that had failed them was what mattered most.

Australia in 2026 feels very much like Trump’s America in 2015.

For three decades leading into the pandemic, Australia enjoyed almost uninterrupted prosperity. Even the Global Financial Crisis barely dented us, thanks to the Chinese commodity boom of 2009. Unemployment never rose above 6 percent while the United States and Europe headed toward 12–15 percent.

Post-COVID, almost every major economic metric points the other way in Australia: the highest inflation in the OECD, consistent negative GDP per capita, six-decade-low productivity, 47,000 insolvencies, and eight out of every ten new jobs created by government — much of it under the most incompetent and willful administration in contemporary Australian history, led by Anthony Albanese.

Australians are visiting food banks at record levels. Some families choose between electricity and food. Reports of people eating expired food or scavenging from bins are rising. Yet the Fabian socialist regime insists it understands the cost of living.

The negative-gearing and capital-gains-tax changes in the last budget revealed a government that not only lied before the election but holds voters in open contempt. Labor ministers and senators resorted to cringeworthy social-media posts — one even playing with toy animals to “explain” the legislation. They genuinely appear to think we are that stupid. Unfortunately for Albanese, 80,000 Australians provided the most accurate poll when they donated $5,000,000 to ‘fire the liar.’

I have long argued that if this government was delivering anything meaningful, the results would speak for themselves and voters would re-elect them without the need for influencer theatrics. Seeing is believing. The non-stop smoke-and-mirrors posts on TikTok and Instagram only highlight how incompetent, disingenuous and conceited they truly are.

The failures keep mounting: record homelessness, falling property prices, and many 5 percent first-home-deposit buyers already in negative equity. How does a government solve a housing crisis when the cost of building a new home is approaching or exceeding the price it can be sold for? Exacerbated by the c.50 percent of the cost of a house that is government regulation and taxes. Why would any builder take that risk? More than 6,000 construction companies have folded since Labor took office.

The latest absurdity came when Treasurer Jim Chalmers boasted about 43,393 new companies registered in June as proof of a vigorous economy, rather than recognising many as shell entities set up by citizens, no doubt advised by accountants, trying to escape punitive tax changes.

Enter Australia’s first political prisoner — One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson. There is a reason her support has jumped from 6 percent at the last election to around 30 percent today. She is refreshingly authentic in a world of fakes. Despite the stunts at the National Press Club or the mainstream media’s selective editing, the public has cottoned on.

After the Bondi massacre, many Australians woke up to a country that no longer feels like the one they grew up in. They want it back. This has nothing to do with racism or Islamophobia. They are simply sick of being silenced or cancelled for expressing ordinary opinions, and of being told by the Albanese government’s wokerati that equality somehow requires tax dollars to be distributed according to ethnicity rather than need.

Hanson made it clear in her NPC speech: welfare should be needs-based, not identity-driven. She wants illegals deported. Is that unreasonable? She wants Chris Bowen’s climate department abolished. After $100s of billions spent on renewables projects that cannot stand commercially on their own, Australians are now forking out $4.8 million for a three-day junket so global climate hypocrites can live it large in Fiji.

We are already $1 trillion in debt and heading toward $2 trillion by 2030 at the current trajectory. Half the budget “savings” rely on NDIS curtailment that looks fanciful at best. Failure there will blow out the cost base while a slowing economy hits the tax take — even if $1,000,000 salaried Treasury Secretary Jenny Wilkinson insists “we have to get it from somewhere.”

Layer on top of this the refinancing wall: roughly $150 billion a year in short-term debt over the next five years, much of it at rates likely more than double the paper it replaces. That alone means tens of billions in extra interest. Other nations are also competing for capital. We may still hold a AAA rating, but the long end of the curve already sits around 5 percent and can move higher if international confidence erodes or the Reserve Bank remains underwater on its existing holdings. Markets will reprice long before S&P or Moody’s catch up. The only thing this government reliably delivers is economic chaos.

Are the Liberals any better? Facing electoral wipe-out, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor declared with a heavy heart that he cannot do deals with One Nation because the party is a “column of smoke” that would “blow up the joint” and whose policies would lead to an “eternity of pain,” including adding 3 percent to inflation.

Really?

It was the Liberals under Malcolm Turnbull who priced Snowy 2.0 at $2 billion. The current estimate is $42 billion. Labor is no cleaner: granting an Italian company a cost-plus contract on a project already guaranteed to keep blowing out projections is negligence. Who is responsible, and where is the accountability? That looks far more like an eternity of pain — the very pain Pauline Hanson has said she would end. Who, then, is the economic vandal?

Knowing that forming government is currently impossible, Taylor’s Sydney Institute speech revealed a deep desire to remain the official party of opposition. It is the political equivalent of the Newcastle Knights leading the NRL Grand Final by four points with ten seconds left and a fresh seven-tackle set, only to decide to pass directly to Nathan Cleary of the Penrith Panthers and not tackle him so he can score under the posts and convert his own try— because all season they only ever wanted to be bridesmaids. That is why Liberal polling continues to slide. Voters have noticed that a party which has already been through two divorces and as many remarriages with its coalition partner in such short succession is destined to fail.

Hanson, by contrast, has repeatedly said she will work with anyone prepared to remove the toxic Labor–Greens government. Despite new Liberal Party president Tony Abbott encouraging preference cooperation, the wets are clearly still pulling the strings and forcing Taylor to contradict that position.

It is one thing to criticise One Nation’s policies and costings. It is another to ignore that Hanson is putting the fear of God into state Labor governments as well. In a recent Victorian poll, voters ranked an empty chair with no announced candidates ahead of both major parties.

In New South Wales, Premier Chris Minns has suddenly discovered the urgency of building trains in the Hunter — nine months out from an election. If the idea was so compelling, why wait until the final stretch of his term? One Nation’s rising numbers in this traditional Labor heartland are clearly concentrating minds.

Let us do the arithmetic of a department that is still struggling fill in potholes. $12 billion over 30 years to replace the 445-carriage (55-set) Tangara fleet works out at $218 million per set, including facilities. For context, the 78 Waratah Series 1 sets cost $46 million each in 2010 dollars; the 42 Series 2 sets cost $63 million each in 2018 dollars. The new fleet will therefore cost more than three times as much — even before the inevitable government blow-outs and stuff-ups.

On a per-job basis, using the 122 ongoing direct jobs (excluding the 428 supply-chain roles), that is $98.4 million per direct job. Even being generous and counting 550 jobs, the figure is still $21.8 million each — or $727,000 per job per year over three decades.

Had Minns thought this through, he could have partnered with Hyundai ROTEM from South Korea, received government support from Seoul to build the facilities and leveraged the deep skillsets in the Hunter for export opportunities as well, something I suggested to my department while Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner three years ago. Unfortunately, bureaucrats were more focused on internal basket weaving instead of building bilateral partnerships which would have cost a fraction of the current $12 billion outlay.

The irony is rich: the Minns government bans new coal exploration while quietly hoping the Independent Planning Commission rejects the Hunter Valley Operations extension so it can keep legitimising EnergyCo’s botched handling of the state’s energy transition. When EnergyCo is not busy illegally trespassing on private property, it is setting up marquees staffed by apparatchiks extolling the virtues of clean energy under the banner of community consultation. What a joke.

Last week I spoke to around 150 locals in Cessnock, Lake Macquarie and Singleton about the ministers and unelected bureaucrats who are destroying the prosperity of this nation. Driving through coal country on a Sunday, watching mines still operating and multiple locomotives hauling the high-calorific coal that accounts for 70 percent of NSW’s exports to Japan, the mood was unmistakable: people have had enough of being taken for granted. After 115 years of this federal electorate being held by Labor, they see that this familiarity breeds contempt.

Like Trump’s voters in 2015, those in the audience see One Nation as the only party prepared to defend jobs that have supported families for generations. Hard-working Hunter blue collar workers and even apprentices in their late teens love what they do. They have no interest in mythical “green jobs.” They see no hope in the major parties and are increasingly ready to throw their support behind the one side still willing to tell them the cold, hard truth: One Nation.

A carbon copy of what played out for Trump in 2016 and 2024.

Breaking: now the media is getting upset that Barnaby Joyce told his dog to shut up on a broadcast as some sort of animal cruelty. If anyone has been on a farm, working dogs love to know who their master is and adore the love and affection given after a good job.

The left is naturally triggered and the Victorian Animal Justice Party is already bleating. Let’s not forget that PETA (US version of RSPCA) openly declared that using language involving animals (e.g. pig in mud/chickens coming home to roost) may be triggering for animals. Mr Ed is the only horse I’m aware of that has a command of the English language. Perhaps we should ask although he’s probably passed away.