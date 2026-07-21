Mike Newman

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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
1d

Lots to chew on - bit too polite about Taylor - $67 million given by Albo to 'fund' fighting Islamophobia - interesting re Hyundai option - food parcels eaten by candlelight and how many businesses (real businesses, not paper shells) gone to the wall over last two years. I thing the picture caption YARNING & WEAVING sums up Labor.... lots of yarning by a bunch of spin merchants with a whole lot of weaving and ducking. Consider me a deplorable who has had more than enough of the uniparty. Poor Australia - what a shambles.

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WolfmanOz's avatar
WolfmanOz
18h

Another great article Mike - it encapsulates all that is currently wrong with the political and economic discourse of this country.

I shake my head when the uniparties and the MSM say One nation are not fit to govern the country. WTF! who have caused the diabolical mess we're in now? Give me a break.

Like so many, I have given up on the Liberals and will be placing my 1st preference vote to One Nation at both State (Victoria) and Federal elections.

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