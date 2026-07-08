“Got a couple of melons… She [Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi] brought two, as you do… And they’re beautiful.” - Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Bush Deep podcast, July 2026

Japanese melons are at the top of the virtual food chain in gift giving. They are to fruit as to what Penfolds Grange Hermitage and Petrus are to wine. Any recipient of such a beautiful melon presented in a silk-lined pine box should count their lucky stars as they define perfection - in form, shape and taste - right down to the stalk. The flavour of these melons is consistent. Buyers know that while a cheaper melon from a supermarket may get close to the quality, the expensive versions are iron-clad guaranteed and makers stake their reputations on it. For a perfectionist culture, the quality is long remembered after the price is forgotten.

In May this year, two Yubari melons sold for JPY5.8 million (c. A$50,000). These are not the sort of fruit found at the local greengrocer. Go to the basement floor of any luxury department store in Japan and it will be festooned with a $200 bunch of muscat grapes, a $100 box of a dozen perfect white strawberries or $12 apples. Expensive indulgence or worth every penny? My experience suggests both.

When Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi gave PM Anthony Albanese one crown melon from Shizuoka during her May 2026 visit to Australia, it was done not only to promote the produce under the trade agreement but to pay her respects to the host with Japan’s finest produce. It was not given as an opportunity to ingratiate his dwindling support base with lewd innuendo.

There is little point raking over the same video reels of our prime minister indulging in crass and juvenile discourse on the Bush Deep podcast, but the main takeaway is simple. The bilateral simply has to move on from praising a leader of a nation that lacks so much judgement that he was open to publicly making a mockery of the partnership and start standing up for the foundations that made it great.

Have his recent actions been becoming of the status one expects of the office? As leader of the nation, he needs to set the standard. Japanese leaders need to reflect on the quality of Albanese and team and come to the conclusion that cultural politeness will continue to suffer from expanding limitations. The palpable frustration expressed by Inpex, JERA and Idemitsu should be encouraged across all corporates. There is no downside to raising voices like this.

The fact Albanese did not attend the 50th anniversary of the Nara Treaty Gala dinner on June 30th, despite being in Canberra, shows the contempt he holds the relationship. It is akin to a married couple hosting a 50th wedding anniversary and the husband attending the celebration on Zoom from the upstairs study in the same house.

Former Australian PM John Howard OM AC and his wife, Janette, made the journey, understanding the significance. Based on poor advice or a lack of judgement, Albanese had no excuses not to attend. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor too.

While they may not like to hear it, business chambers and private sector leaders have got to start publicly calling out this increasingly poor and cringeworthy behaviour. Our bi-lateral relationship has been on the slide for years. We simply cannot put the friendship on auto pilot and pretend that turning a blind eye to such brazen mediocrity, inappropriate behaviour and disrespect for our trusted ally will somehow avoid carrying any significant transaction costs.

If future business dealings are to be determined on keeping one’s mouth shut, as opposed to being the superior commercial option, we are in trouble. Australia has become a nation where the government proactively serves the grifter, carpet-bagger and rent seeker classes. An alternative government with a spine must put and end to this transactional culture driven by illiterate policy settings which rewards the few in the interests of self-interest and expedience instead of principle and responsible stewardship of taxpayer funds.

Sorry, but it is simply intellectually dishonest to read social media post after post praising our PM for his ‘warm’ words when they were delivered by a pre-recorded message at the gala dinner. Obsequiousness is not a strategy. The executives in the room understand prime ministers have challenging schedules but they are entitled to believe that he could show up for ten minutes as a mark of respect, especially when he was in his own capitol. Optics matter.

The Japanese have been some of our best trading partners over the last five decades because they believed that trust would be enduring. When the head of our largest Japanese resource export customer said, “Australia has grown too comfortable” that is very diplomatically couched language to say that things are on the wrong pathway and cannot continue as they are.

So why do many in the diaspora continue to fawn over ministers and departmental heads as if they are demigods? Incompetence is on full display and the more we stay silent we legitimise poor behaviour to an administration that continues to saddle the nation with worse policy after bad. This will ultimately cost us over the long-run. Having experience inside the belly of the beast, one things is for sure - there is little substance behind those glass jaws. Besides, good friends will always let their true mates know when they are behaving out of line.

Australia’s overwhelming advantages in fossil fuels are being thwarted by dimwitted ideologically driven policy. The demand has not gone away. Global jurisdictions may not have the ‘quality’ of resources we possess, but they do have far more favourable terms of trade, lower taxes and most importantly, predictability. We must also realise that such investment could end up in Vietnam or Indonesia, meaning it will be gone for decades.

We can continue to believe that the Japanese (and others) will blindly accept the business stifling Safeguard Mechanism or revisions of the EPBC Act as necessary evils but the truth is if we want security with like minded nations, we need to start behaving as adults.

Believe me there is no joy in being a seemingly lone voice on this topic, but with four decades skin in the game, be prepared to have me continue fighting for the relationship in the spirit it deserves - authentic partnership. For the people I spoke to at the dinner who acknowledged the problems, what have you got to lose?