Mike Newman

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Conic Tonic's avatar
Conic Tonic
1dEdited

Albanese just proved the dodo bird is alive and well Down Under.

Appealing to the halfwits at the expenses of long standing beneficial international partners says all you need to know about this man and our future whilst he’s at the helm.

PS. Australia needs you in high office Mike!

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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
1d

I believe (the real opposition leader) Pauline Hanson also attended?

We have an overripe schoolboy who has not the wit nor respect of his position to first refuse even participating in such an interview... he then belittles and objectifies three women for all the world to see: his wife, global superstar Kylie Minogue, and appallingly the first female Prime Minister of Japan.

Asian countries are very different to us in that they have and still largely adhere to very strict cultural behaviour and protocols. So on top of undoubtedly deeply offending Japan, what are other Asian countries thinking about us right now.

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