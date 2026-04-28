“Out there in some garage is an entrepreneur who’s forging a bullet with your company’s name on it. You’ve got one option now – to shoot first. You’ve got to out innovate the innovators.” - Gary Hamel

Prime Minister Albanese and Communications Minister Anika Wells introduction of a News Bargaining Incentive (NBI) or a 2.25 percent media tax, to force platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Google to subsidise Australian content has the same smell of the luxury car tax that was designed to protect the Australian car industry which now ceases to exist, because instead of building better product, it hid behind a protective barrier.

Effectively, these social media platforms will be taxed on Australian generated revenue if they do not sign enough commercial deals with Australian news publishers. The money would be redistributed by the government.

The carrot is that if such deals are signed with Australian media companies, they get offsets of 150-170 percent against the levy.

It does not take a rocket scientist to work out the change in media consumption habits. Nearly everyone has a personal TV in their hand. They have endless choice as to how they listen/watch or read their news.

To be successful in any business, the only real thing that matters is product or in the media’s case, content.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) is a perfect example. Its long-term ratings trend has been consistently declining yet its funding is guaranteed $1.3 billion per year risk free. Content is clearly the problem.

Furthermore, if the ABC believes its content is desirable and of sufficient quality, it should be pushing for a subscription model on the basis it stands to make more money, thereby creating a virtuous circle of self-sustainability driven by that obvious success in attracting more customers.

The same goes for the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS). If people want to listen to Greek, Arabic or Italian news, they have endless streaming options from the home country, an option not available when the SBS was conceived. Is it worth funding $400 million every year to an organization where a bulk of its content is available in the global market free of charge? Perhaps SBS too should be subscription only.

Naturally the ABC and SBS do not want that. Guaranteed income is addictive. To know weak governments turn a blind eye to the ABC, which regularly chooses to ignore its charter and play in the left-wing sand pit which is already overcrowded by The Guardian, SMH, The Age and others. The ABC’s problem is that it does not differentiate. With income locked in, it can operate in its chosen echo chamber, irrespective of the misallocation of capital that is indexed to increase to a group that continues to lose its core customer base.

Some will argue that Newscorp is a biased right-wing media empire. Even if that were true, the company is still forced through the needle of addressing a market need and generating sufficient advertising revenue to stay afloat. If there is no market for the conservative side of news then Newscorp will struggle to survive. Many used to slam Fox for its right-wing content but for a while, it had audiences that were larger in certain time slots than the other left-leaning news networks combined.

Look at the growing success of podcasts such as Topher Field, 2 Worlds Collide (Sam Bamford) or Avi Yemeni. As independent media, they offer differentiation and delve into topics that many in the legacy media refuse to touch. Once again, if they did not have a following or unique product, they would be out of business. They have chosen a market need to fill and seem to be doing so successfully if growing subscriber numbers are anything to go by.

The truth is most legacy media outlets have voluntarily created their own pages on these social media outlets to catch the shifting sands of media consumption. Perhaps the social media platforms should feel equally entitled to charge the legacy media companies a fee to access their reach if it is deemed so valuable to their futures.

The audience trends are clear in Australia:

Free-to-Air TV fell from 71 percent in 2017 to 52 percent in 2025, after hitting a low of 46 percent in 2024.

Weekly listening on radio dropped from 85 percent in 2017 to 65 percent in 2025.

Print circulation has halved since 2010 but this has been made up by the shift to digital/apps.

Traditional TV news leads with 37 percent of consumption. Followed by social media on 26 percent and online news websites at 23 percent.

Legacy media outlets might have jointly celebrated this tax on social media outlets conversation, but ultimately as always, the customer will continue to decide how they consume their media. The lesson from our extinct domestic automobile industry is that protection does not fix the ultimate problem: poor content/product.

Albanese and Wells should be embracing the free market and getting legacy media to accept reality and change course to meet the new playing field. All this tax does is shift wealth from successful organizations to those which need to address their own insufficiencies. Ultimately, poor content will see those legacy media outlets wither on the vine.

Recently PM Albanese said he was not pleased that fewer Australians were getting their media from our legacy outlets. Which sums up an administration that clearly does not understand the fundamental laws of supply and demand. Instead, this government feels the need to force something that does not require protection by punishing success.

In closing, former PM Margaret Thatcher once said, “the problem with Labour is that they are just not comfortable with giving people choice, for they might not choose Labour.”