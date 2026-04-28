Mike Newman

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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
3h

“In the end, more than freedom, they wanted security. They wanted a comfortable life, and they lost it all – security, comfort, and freedom. When the Athenians finally wanted not to give to society but for society to give to them, when the freedom they wished for most was freedom from responsibility, then Athens ceased to be free and was never free again.”

Margaret Thatcher

Albanese and his cohorts are fervent socialists and as such, theirs is the politics of envy and those they envy they set out to destroy, usually by strangulation, otherwise known as more and higher taxes. Again, Thatcher famously said there is no such thing as public money, only money taken from the public.

Another method of destroying their enemy used by socialists is propaganda spread most effectively by the State... that is, state-controlled (funded) media.

I saw a clip last night of Sarah Ferguson, self-appointed Judge and Jury of Everything and Everyone, talking with some foolish woman who thought Australia should make financial reparations to Pacific Island nations for the damage Australia has caused by colonialism and adding to climate change (rising sea levels specifically). Despite the absolutely undeniable fact that Australia has never colonised any other single state, territory or nation (island or otherwise), and Ferguson and her guest were spouting falsehoods without the slightest pause, I sat there gobsmacked: how can my taxpayer contributions be funding this tripe (I use 'tripe' to be polite: I'd love to use several other words).

A subscribed ABC and SBS should be a ON election policy, and a Coalition one (though the latter would not have the guts).

As Albanese and His ABC (not ours) march forward, fed on money taken from us and given to those who seek comfortable podiums from which to lecture us, so we lose, every day, more freedom because we thought, foolishly, greedily, that comfort was all. Like the boiling frog, many are waking up too late to the over-warm waters we find ourselves in.

Keep up the great work of waking up Australia. Another great article.

PS: For the record, I never was, and am not, a frog.

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Matt Smith's avatar
Matt Smith
3h

Yeah, of course the grifters at the ABC and SBS just love being on the receiving end of a giant government money tit. And now the SMH, Guardian and the rip-off merchants at Australian Community Media can now suckle along also. These guys talk all day about their wonderful “diversity “ - unless you happen to have a view other than theirs.

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