“The government solution to a problem is usually as bad as the problem.” - Milton Friedman

On December 27, 1975, Japan introduced the Oil Stockpiling Act (Act No.96) which formalised the obligations for private companies to hold a minimum 70 days of domestic consumption of oil in response to mitigating the threat of repeats of the 1973 oil shock. In April 1978, the government added 90 days of supply to bank in extra insurance under the Japan National Oil Corporation (JNOC), the predecessor of Japan’s current energy security agency, JOGMEC. When Iran was attacked in 2026, Japan held 254 days of liquid energy inventory, presumably sensing that disruptions were inevitable. In short, Japan had a plan based off bitter experiences five decades ago. It was not their first rodeo.

When the fuel crisis first raised its ugly head last month, Energy Minister Chris Bowen assured us there was nothing to see, understandable given his government embarrassingly had no vision whatsoever. Everything was supposedly under control, enough to waste time throwing shade at the opposition for allowing four refineries to close under their watch instead of coordinating a response. This supposed nothing burger all of a sudden turned to admonishing irresponsible citizens for doing what they normally did - habitually filling their petrol tanks. Who knew that living in a ‘low trust’ environment was a function of vacuous policy decisions rather than ordinary people failing to live out their patriotic duty in ‘the Australian way’?

Prime Minister Albanese’s word-salad address to the nation in response to the fuel crisis on April 1st made former presidential candidate Kamala Harris seem capable of delivering an Oscar winning performance reserved for the likes of Al Pacino.

Yet Albanese’s ministers had no compunction claiming credit for the 26c per litre cut in fuel excise despite being pressured to make that decision in the same tortured way as the Royal Commission into antisemitism. Time after time, voters are reminded of a government that only possesses a hammer in the tool kit and sees every problem as a nail. Even cutting the excise will not guarantee that prices won’t keep rising if there is no coordinated plan to increase supply, especially if consumers maintain their rightful distrust of this administration.

Quelle surprise to read such an embarrassing four point action strategy in the form of the National Fuel Security Plan (NFSP). This document proved yet again that Australia has absolutely no discernible statecraft. The buzzwords and platitudes formulated in the NFSP pretend that the departments running the harebrained response are on top of the problems. In order to provide solutions, one must admit the failures in the lead up. These excerpts from the NFSP make the point clear:

Level 1: Plan and Prepare

“Work collaboratively with fuel suppliers and distributors to gather supply chain information at the national level.”

Level 2: Keeping Australia Moving (current status)

“Only buy the fuel you need. Make voluntary choices to use less and avoid the impact of higher fuel prices.”

Level 3: Take Targeted Action

“Governments will act to secure supply. Clear guidance will be provided on how you can help make sure fuel gets to where it’s needed most.”

Level 4: Protecting Critical Services For All Australians

“In consultation with States and Territories, and with agreement from National Cabinet, develop a nationally consistent framework for the prioritisation of fuel supplies to critical sectors.”

Never letting an opportunity to obfuscate go to waste, Chris Bowen leapt at the chance to celebrate the installation of over 300,000 taxpayer-funded home batteries. This signature policy yet again typifies how out of touch the government is to champion the transfer of capital from those that cannot afford home batteries to those that can.

The original $2 billion cost of the home batteries scheme has already trebled and likely to sextuple on the current trajectory. Rent seekers are already appealing for Vehicle to Grid (V2G) support measures. One would have to be a totally Kool-aid drinking climate disciple to allow the government to control the battery of one’s own car. Who would be happy if the neighbours syphoned your gas tank because they arbitrarily decided they needed it more than you?

Bowen even followed up with a LinkedIn post suggesting that his renewables policies were a form of prescient genius that not even Nostradamus saw in his quatraines.

Don’t our vast reserves of high quality, low cost curve coal, gas, oil, uranium and pretty much everything else also qualify as “sovereign” assets? If we had sensible domestic energy policy which wasn’t fixated on ideological climate bending zealotry wouldn’t we automatically be shielded from the exogenous shocks Bowen opined in his LinkedIn post? Instead we applaud blowing billions of tax dollars every year subsidizing imports from a country that exploits our gullibility.

Estimates of taxpayer liabilities created by Bowen’s opaque Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) are running as high as $70 billion. If the government is so confident that its CIS program is above board, why would it not seek to shout from the rooftops about the superior economics it will guarantee? With no transparency, it is cute to pretend that 20 percent savings are just around the corner. Mathematically playing with the inputs to get the preferred narrative still won’t translate to lower power bills. Never mind that the ‘amazing scientists at the CSIRO” were forced to concede in the latest GenCost report that coal was the cheapest form of energy - period. Not renewables, especially those firmed by batteries.

A new government should legislate that any taxpayer monies handed out in the form of CIS are publicly disclosed. If corporates do not want sunlight shone on their dealings, then they should not take the money or tap the private sector which clearly has no interest matching the sweeteners offered by the opaque CIS.

In summary, Labor is completely devoid of coherent energy plans, much less solutions. Perhaps if the government and its captured departments studied the Middle East conflict more earnestly, they would see that Iran is not launching kinetic reprisals on wind turbines or solar farms, presumably because they do not see value in expending even cheap drones to destroy worthless infrastructure which causes no disruptions. That is probably the most telling part of the conflict - fossil fuels remain the undisputed king of energy now and decades into the future - just ask Japan, Korea, India and multiple European nations which realise Net Zero is now exactly that - a net zero proposition. Burn baby burn.