Mike Newman

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Andrew Deakin's avatar
Andrew Deakin
8d

A detailed and crystal clear summary of the puerile fantasies that pass for energy policy in Australia. These incredibly expensive, poorly targeted, and futile actions can only continue with political licence. Governments currently seem to believe not to act in ways perceived to be addressing alleged climate change would be political suicide. Rational policies will only be adopted when politicians sense the community begins to appreciate current settings are not delivering measurable results, and that the climate ‘crisis’ has been more scare than fact. Until then, governments will continue to behave irrationally in fact, albeit rationally politically to retain office.

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
8d

How much would you like to pay for more expensive and less reliable power? Not to mention the ruin of forests and farmlands.

The ruin of forests and farmlands?

I said not to mention that!

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

Besides, windmills and solar panels don't generate enough energy to reproduce themselves. They are a net drain on the world's energy economy.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-the-energy-thieves

The net-zero program isn't even reducing the use of coal worldwide.

WE ARE LOSING THE WAR ON CO2.

And a good thing too, as the plants will tell you!

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/losing-the-war-on-co2

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