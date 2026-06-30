“You’re on Mute” - Anonymous

Last night, six hundred (mostly Japanese) guests attended the gala dinner celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Nara Treaty between Australia and Japan in the Grand Ballroom of Parliament House in Canberra.

Apart from the well executed organization of events, Prime Minister Albanese was not in attendance despite The Lodge being a three minute drive to the venue.

If 86 year-old former Prime Minister John Howard AC and wife Janette were in attendance to honour the partnership, why not our incumbent? Where was Opposition Leader Angus Taylor who recently met with Japanese Ambassador Suzuki? Matt Canavan, leader of the Nationals saw it as important enough to attend as did Shadow Foreign Minister Ted O’Brien.

Instead, PM Albanese delivered five minutes of superficiality via a pre-recorded scripted message written by speech writers who had any sense of authenticity surgically removed.

If the five decade relationship with one of our largest trading partners actually meant something, being in person would have sent a message of true commitment. To go a step further, if Albanese had a genuine relationship with Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, he would have invited her and put the partnership on a pedestal. Takaichi would have been there in a heartbeat. Optics matter.

Perhaps not wanting to upset Beijing, Senator Penny Wong was the next best thing for the internal spin doctors. Wong driveled on for fifteen minutes with a speech that carried little gravitas.

PM Takaichi’s remarks were warm, genuine and befitting of a leader who loves her country dearly. Japanese Special State Minister Iwao Horii attended in person and delivered his remarks in English driving home the Japanese desire to forge deeper ties.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers cast a lonely figure at one table while One Nation Leader Senator Pauline Hanson didn’t get five minutes to sit down as she was mobbed by countless Japanese and Australian guests wanting to snap a selfie. The comments made to her were not only warm but speaking about how well she would get on with PM Takaichi and when can she get on a plane to see her.

Do not be surprised if the Japanese government starts engaging with One Nation given the polling. Multiple Japanese coal, LNG, trading house and banking executives were all in the queue to meet Pauline Hanson. Detecting the mutual smiles, perhaps there is a deeper faith that she truly understands their needs for energy security better than anyone else on Capitol Hill.

Another surprising chat with several Japanese was a concern raised about BYD vehicles being part of government fleet cars, including for MPs. This was not done as a sop to demand a switch to Toyota, Honda or Mazda to help monthly sales figures but a serious question about a potential breach of national security issue. The US and UK have banned the use of such cars in such capacities but why does a foreign nation find it necessary to raise what should be basic common sense?

As an event, the organizers did a splendid job of assembling countless true believers in the room. What a shame PM Albanese couldn’t see beyond his political advisors and show a genuine commitment to a relationship that has been deteriorating for many years.

The 50th anniversary gala dinner was a perfect venue to reflect, reset and reinvest. Instead it was full of platitudes and rusted on rhetoric led by an inept and captured Labor government. It was not lost on our honoured guests either. Small things matter.

We may live in a digital world but pre-recorded messages do not cut it. Had a 50th anniversary of another Asian nation been celebrated, this administration would have put out every stop to ingratiate and our PM would drop everything to be there.

For any media pundits thinking Pauline Hanson might have trouble dealing with Asian nations, the selfie count compared to any other of the assembled politicians, especially with Japanese business executives, dwarfed their combined total by a factor of ten. Perhaps the Japanese can also see the authenticity Australians know too well, and at last envisage hope that any future change in government led by One Nation may be the tonic that cures their current energy ills and reopens the investment spigots they so longingly crave.

In closing, as someone with four-decades of skin in the game, I put to the guests I spoke to a simple truth. While such gatherings are invaluable to our friendship, the elephant in the room will still be there tomorrow. As one of the lone voices that continues to publicly call the deterioration in our bilateral out, perhaps the anxiety fell a notch seeing the guffawing and long line to get a photo with Pauline Hanson. Foreigners often remark at why Japanese queue for hours to eat the best ramen. Perhaps One Nation’s promise to co-invest and provide predictable policies are viewed as the tastiest items on the menu.