Mike Newman

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
Jul 1

Yes, we should be the best of hosts. That said the following comment is over the top. The Chinese who are the best of hosts, are not stupid. There are too many Australians that fall for this sort of stuff, including people like Scott Morrison, and its not good to encourage them.

"Another surprising chat with one Japanese diplomat was a concern raised about BYD vehicles being part of government fleet cars, including for MPs. This was not done as a sop to demand a switch to Toyota, Honda or Mazda to help monthly sales figures but a serious question about a potential breach of national security issue. The US and UK have banned the use of such cars in such capacities but why does a foreign nation find it necessary to raise what should be basic common sense?"

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WolfmanOz's avatar
WolfmanOz
8d

WOW this is the first I've heard of this - no mention at all in the media (as far as I can be bothered to see).

This is an appalling look by our PM to one of our strongest and most important allies.

Very interesting to read the Japanese reaction to Pauline Hanson - very telling.

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