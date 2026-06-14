Mike Newman

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WolfmanOz's avatar
WolfmanOz
9h

Another top article 👍👍👍

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Amanda13's avatar
Amanda13
1h

We ARE shareholders and we need to make our government treat us as such. For far too long they have dealt in secrecy and corruption and had zero oversight by the plebs. You are right to compare these tossers to the expectations of a CEO and the absolute need to see a quarterly report card posted to social media or other transparent medium on what they are spending our money on and what outcomes they are actually achieving and when they fail - they get booted straight away 👍

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