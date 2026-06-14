“The Australian people deserve accountability and transparency, not secrecy.” - Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, 2022.



The spectacular social media donation backfire is one for the ages. Albanese’s Labor Party asked for donations to stop One Nation turning polling momentum into seats. To request the party faithful chip in a paltry $27 each.

Anything that could go wrong, did.

One Nation proved how effective its campaign machine is by raising a stunning $4 million from 65,000 Australians inside of a week under its ‘Fire the Liar’ campaign tapping into the rich vein of citizens prepared to vote with their wallets.

The ultimate irony was the denial from Prime Minister Albanese as to the validity of his rival’s numbers. Despite an independent audit proving the One Nation donations were legitimate, Labor has yet to follow suit. The fact that it won’t proves yet again this secretive administration has trouble dealing with the truth.

One Nation’s heat map reveals how nationwide the ‘Fire the Liar’ donations go.

Freedom of Information Update

The latest Q1-Q3 2025/2026 Freedom of Information (FOI) released by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) reveals that requests have surged versus those made prior to the Albanese administration’s election.

The NDIS Quality & Safeguards Commission has had a 1,280 percent surge in FOI, followed by the Office of the eSafety Commissioner (1,259 percent) and the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment & Water (DCCEEW) recording a 653 percent increase.

In absolute numbers, HomeAffairs makes up the bulk of FOI requests, followed by Social Services, the Attorney General, the National Disability Insurance Agency and Treasury.

Broken down by department, corporation, commission, authority, ministry or agency, the percentage of full refusals of FOI requests versus the total made are as follows. The latest data is compared to the first year of this administration. Flat-out refusals have more than doubled from 12 per cent to 25 per cent over the same period.

Source: OAIC

In the most recent Senate Estimates, we learned that the Export Finance & Insurance Corporation gave an Australian tax dollar funded loan to an Indian government owned entity which just happened to align with this government’s green agenda. Why the 100 percent FOI refusal rate to the rest of Australians? What does Australia Post have to hide with 87 percent of FOI requests refused in full? Or Austrade at two-thirds?

Comparing FOI granted in full versus the total requests made, ten groups provided nothing, including the Minister for Finance, .

Source: OAIC

Put simply, hardly any FOIs are being returned in full. It is interesting to note the low level of full disclosure from media related government entities. The ABC, SBS, ACMA, Creative Australia and Screen Australia all feature extremely low transparency. Why?

The full disclosure rate for FOI sits at 18.4 percent in the latest data, down from 59 percent in 2011/12.

When broken down by ministers, the numbers are as follows. It is worth pointing out that the absolute numbers of FOIs made to ministers are very low, sometimes single digit as most requests tend to fall at a departmental level.

Source: OAIC

Research by the Centre for Public Integrity (CPI) revealed that the Albanese government’s compliance rate for returning Senate-ordered documents has slumped to 32.8 per cent, down from 92.5 per cent under the Keating government. The standard excuse is that documents are cabinet-in-confidence and therefore cannot be disclosed.

The numbers speak for themselves.

As another Senate Estimates session has drawn to a close, it is worth bearing in mind that under the Albanese government, a record 70,000 questions have been taken on notice, twice that of under former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s term.

This is when departmental secretaries and commissioners front opposition upper-house members in an attempt to be held accountable for their portfolios. The bureaucrats tend to answer a bulk of basic questions with the response, “I will have to take that on notice,” in order to deflect and avoid embarrassment on live-streamed TV. Importantly, it is more convenient to take this line because submissions can be written and lodged after the proceedings, where the sting of being caught red-faced is ameliorated.

It is an important distinction to make.

If a corporate chief executive officer (CEO) responded to shareholders and financial analysts in that manner, they would be calling for his or her removal or resignation immediately. CEOs might ask the chief financial officer (CFO) to give more colour on particular matters for better context, but shareholders will not be left wondering — regardless of whether they are pleased with the answer. With over a quarter-century listening to thousands of earnings calls, never once was a question taken on notice.

It begs a broader question: if government departments and agencies were successful in their missions, by deduction, wouldn’t fewer FOI requests be made? Superior results would place less pressure on our budgets and forward estimates.

Attempts to update legislation to further bury transparency via FOI were withdrawn after a record 43,456 FOI requests were made in 2024/25 alone.

As Australians let their true feelings be known via polls and donations, perhaps there is an explicit expectation that the next government they elect ensures ‘transparency’ is a top priority to enforce long overdue accountability when it comes to spending their hard-earned tax dollars. Amen to that.