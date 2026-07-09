“Throughout the first quarter of this century, passenger air traffic tripled and the global airplane fleet more than doubled as the commercial aviation industry navigated significant challenges…we continue to see strong demand for new airplanes with commercial aviation returning to its pre-pandemic growth trajectory.” - Brad McMullen, Boeing SVP of Commercial Sales and Marketing.



As often stated, individual consumption patterns are the most accurate barometer of one’s true concerns about saving the planet. If Boeing and Airbus are anything to go by, their respective 2045 commercial jet demand outlooks suggest that the global fleet will double again over the next 20 years. The IATA predicts that air travel will increase by 4 percent per annum compound over the same time frame. It is clear that flying to Japan for the annual skiing holiday supersedes pacifying Greta Thunberg when she isn’t too busy protesting in support of Hamas.

So it was with some amusement that local renewables advocates proudly puffed out their chests to celebrate that Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) will be powered 100% renewables and save 64,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually. One wonders how many almond lattes and avocado on toast, delivered by airfreight, were consumed to come up with the plan.

Making bold claims without relevant context is easy. When looking at the numbers, it is the perfect embodiment of why virtue signalling too often overlooks reality.

The ultimate irony is that when the second runway is completed and WSI handles c.84 million passenger movements per annum, these lofty green savings will get vaporised inside two days of normal operations. In the initial operations under one runway, savings will last around two weeks.

Importantly, air traffic control towers, radomes, equipment and airport lights must have redundancy built in. Renewables on their own are unsuitable. Hence, do not be surprised to see large diesel gensets as part of the back-up plan. Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) rules dictate a combination of grid, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and backup generation which does not compromise safety and reliability.

However the pundits still argue that every tonne of carbon saved matters and that efforts which refuse clean infrastructure are defeatist even if the mathematical equations are ultimately worse by pursuing capacity expansion. If any savings are viewed as worthy endeavours, why build infrastructure that actively encourages the expansion of the very emissions-intensive equipment that create the problem they are supposedly trying to solve for? At least climate zealot thinking remains consistent - illogical.

In reality, if the climate zealots were truly committed to saving us from our wicked ways, the same investors backing renewables at WSI should have done the honourable thing and protested the airport’s construction in the first place. If constraints were pushed back onto the existing civil airport infrastructure, air traffic would be curtailed to the point that the net savings for emissions would be a mere fraction of what they will be via the facilitation of a renewable-powered WSI even before a plane takes off or lands.

Never mind that India intends to build another fifty airports by 2029 and 200+ by 2047 making WSI’s contribution even less relevant to global emissions savings.

It is clear the wheels are coming off the net zero bandwagon. WSI’s 64,000t saving will be the equivalent of 0.0015 percent of Australia’ global emissions. It is the thought that counts.

Now that the United Nations IPCC has backed away from its extremist positions, it is clear that the planet is not going to “boil” as Secretary General Antonio Guterres loved to point out.

China completed an 1,814 kilometre dedicated railway to transport coal to inland coal-fired power plants. It continues to consume more coal than the rest of the world combined. Global emissions and consumption of fossil fuels remain at record levels.

Perhaps most relevant question for WSI operator is whether the cost of this renewable energy will be inline with offering competitive landing charges to attract carriers to use the facilities. Airports are businesses. If WSI can’t ultimately compete on cost, supporting infrastructure and city-pairs based landing slots it will end up as a white elephant because as a government run institution, you will end up paying for it one way or another if it flops.