Mike Newman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mat's avatar
Mat
7d

Every year these same intellectuals giants who call themselves “Rising Tide”converge on the Port of Newcastle to stop coal exports. At no time have they boycotted Newcastle Airport.

I guess all those vital flights to Bali must produce special, non-troubling co2.

Reply
Share
Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
7d

I wouldn't trust this government to run a bath let alone an airport.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture