Mike Newman

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Matt Poll's avatar
Matt Poll
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fascinating. To be fair, there is a market for commodity ev whitegoods - autonomous, leased, lower op cost, probably in cities, etc. but that market is obviously no where near as big as everyone thought/wanted it to be... and paying a big price to work that out.

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