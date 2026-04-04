“When you place yourself in situations where there are no alternatives, a kind of freedom is born in you, the freedom that comes from a decision you made from which there is no turning back.” - Soichiro Honda, founder of Honda Motor Corporation.

Honda is the world’s largest engine manufacturer. It cranks out 33 million engines per year used in cars, motorcycles, lawnmowers, generators and jet aircraft. What is not known by most is that Honda’s official Japanese name translates as the ‘Honda Institute of Technology.’ Honda’s founder, Soichiro Honda, believed failure was imperative to success.

In 1960, Honda spun out Honda R&D to ensure engineers could be free to innovate rather than be bound by penny-pinching beancounters and corporate marketing departments. In 2020, Honda reabsorbed the Honda R&D business into the parent claiming product development was too slow. In 2026, Honda is spinning Honda R&D business out again to let the engineers find its lost soul. Soichiro Honda made it clear: “We only have one future, and it will be made of our dreams, if we have the courage to challenge convention.” Honda pursuing electric vehicles (EVs) followed the herd.

Honda’s strategy went awry chasing the EV market and abandoning the very engineering roots that typified its DNA. In its latest corporate results, Honda recorded its first ever loss in its history since listing, driven almost entirely by its failed venture into EVs. The company will write off US$15.7 billion in EV investment.

Anyone that has visited Honda’s headquarters in Aoyama would have seen a lobby that is a tribute to Honda’s combustion engineering prowess. Sadly, the corporate executive driveway and elevator bank is at the back of the building. If Honda’s top brass were required to walk past the showroom every morning from the main entrance, they would have had a constant reminder of the pride of such mechanical marvel so as to never sell out their roots. It is just too impressive.

Honda is not alone in EV pain. Cumulatively, the following car brands have officially written off $76 billion due to EV market failure.

Brand Writedown on EVs (US$)

Stellantis US$26,000,000,000

Ford US$21,000,000,000

Honda US$15,700,000,000

General Motors. US$7,600,000,000

VW/Porsche US$6,000,000,000

Sub Total US$76,300,000,000

When I met Ford EV engineers in their R&D centre in Aachen, Germany back in 1999, I told them while the performance was impressive, automakers would end up selling white goods on wheels as electric motors stripped the DNA from the cars. We discussed the importance of drivetrains and how they differentiated car makers and that battery powered vehicles would take away a maker’s soul. Whether a flat-six Porsche, a straight-six BMW, a V8 Mercedes-Benz or a V12 Ferrari. The engine configurations were always marketed to express their unique engineering excellence.

Honda joined that party too. It developed the CB-X, a six-cylinder motorcycle that sounded like an F-1 car. It made the S2000 two-seater sports car which revved to 9,000rpm, something unheard of in the 1990s.

It invented V-TEC (variable valve timing) after one senior Honda engineer was eating yakitori at the Keio Plaza Hotel in Shinjuku. He noted when the cook turned the skewers over the grill, one of the chicken pieces did not turn with the others. Immediately he wondered if he could make a camshaft with a different set of cam lobes that that could be activated on the same cylinder bank which would allow more air into the compression cycle at higher rpm leading to more power. The sound that accompanied the activation of the V-TEC system stirred the soul and branded Honda’s reputation as driver’s cars. It even wound up in the VFR800 motorcycle.

Honda produces 20 million motorcycles per annum, five times its next competitor. Honda developed the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) which became a bespoke skunkworks for its motorsport ambitions. Motorcycles such as the RC-30, RC-45 and the eye-watering expensive A$230,000 RC213V became instant classics. These exquisitely crafted machines equipped with exotic components were symbols of pride in engineering. These models sell for hefty premiums in the used market. In the early 2000s, Honda developed the RC211V V-5 engine for MotoGP. It became so reliable that the engine performance improved as it got older. It won championship after championship. Total domination.

HRC developed engines also dominated Formula-1 due to this phenomenal reliability. Ayrton Senna (in white socks and loafers) helped develop the NSX supercar. The NSX rewrote the rulebook by fusing everyday Honda Civic reliability and Ferrari levels of performance without the exorbitant maintenance bills.

Toyota, which has been widely criticised for being a laggard in the EV game, continues to have four of the top 10 global selling models including first and second position. It has dominated with hybrid drivetrains for decades. Toyota has been prescient not to become engaged in the EV race. While many wax lyrical about BYD’s rapid global expansion, it has been cutting back on production to stave off oversupply. Of note, 487 Chinese EV brands existed in 2018. Now it is around 40. Those interested in an analysis on BYD’s troubles can find it here. All is not what it seems.

Governments should not be dictating to manufacturers and engineers on how to do anything. By all means, set emissions targets but let the automakers decide the best pathway to get there. EVs are a folly. They are white goods. Boring. If Honda engineers can be tasked with making an internal combustion engine that runs on fairy dust, they will find a way.

The current fuel crisis is not a clarion call for a switch to EVs. It has merely exposed how deeply dependent our economies are on fossil fuels. Whether AI, data centres or automobiles, cheap energy is the only common denominator that solves for all. Not unreliable renewables and the uncommercial expense to connect it.

In closing, Soichiro Honda knew all along, “If you make a superior product, people will buy it.”