Three days ago, a senior executive from the NSW Government Department of Climate Change, Energy the Environment & Water (DCCEEW) posted the following job alert post on LinkedIn with a deadline of tomorrow.

While the federal government continues its campaign to reassure a distrusting public with a $20 million propaganda video to tell them to pump up their tyres, empty the boot and remove the roof racks before catching public transport, one might question why the NSW Government sought to fast track a COVID-19 style emergency room.

Is this a tacit admission that the real pain is yet to come?

Of interest, when the NSW Government was queried by the media as to why the website had been edited from ‘Liquid Fuel Emergency Operations Centre’ to the ‘Liquid Fuel and Energy Operations Centre’ the claim was that it was an ‘admin error.’

The website was changed back to the original.

One has to truly wonder how serious the commitment of the NSW Government is to solve this worsening fuel crisis when the first order of business seems to be to prioritize ‘cover your own backsides’ style internal politics instead of focusing on dealing with something that has real world implications for domestic food security if diesel supplies run out. It is no laughing matter.



These games played inside government are exactly what I eluded to in these podcasts:



John Anderson Media:

and the Jaimee & Jaimie Podcast:

Taxpayers are being treated with contempt.