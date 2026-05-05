Mike Newman

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Matt Smith's avatar
Matt Smith
11h

Yes and our twerp of a trade minister last year holds up a lobster and declares that our relationship with China has now “stabilised “. I am not sure China views the relationship quite the same way. A more accurate characterisation of the relationship would be Australia the victim in a domestic violence situation.

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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
7h

Yep... I wrote yesterday in The Australian this comment after Albo's pathetic display:

PM Takaichi... you are gathering friends and supporters everywhere but don't bank on many in Canberra. Albo's word is more spin than substance and Wong - by her rebuttal of potentially leasing Japanese subs - has made it clear she won't put Australia, Japan or Taiwan before her besties in Beijing.

He's an embarrassment internationally and downright dangerous at home.

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