“Honesty has a beautiful and refreshing simplicity about it. No ulterior motives. No hidden meanings. An absence of hypocrisy, duplicity, political games, and verbal superficiality. As honesty and real integrity characterize our lives, there will be no need to manipulate others.” - Charles R. Swindoll

Japan should be wary that this administration will revert to type as soon as the fuel crisis is behind us.

Having a Japanese prime minister in Australia is a good thing at any time. With 43 years of skin in the game, I wear my bias without shame. With good reason. Japan has been one of our most trusted and reliable trading partners. Period. It could still be if Australia would start acting in a manner befitting of the 50th anniversary of the Nara Treaty.

Notwithstanding the polar opposite political views of PM Albanese and Japanese PM Takaichi, Australia has been letting down its side of the bargain for many years, especially the Albanese government. It took a liquid fuels crisis to get the government to resort to its trademark short-termism, pretending to talk a long game with Japan despite our obsequious subservience to China.

Up until the Iranian conflict kicked off, Japanese energy majors - Inpex, JERA and Idemitsu had already been expressing deep frustration caused by our onerous regulatory frameworks - namely the Safeguard Mechanism and the EPBC Act. They all said if we don’t fix it, they are out of here.

For all the pomp and ceremony embodying the spirit of goodwill surrounding this week’s visit and all of the bilateral “announcements”, PM Albanese’s speech was pathetically bereft of content and proved how out of touch this administration is. It was full of platitudes. No press conferences. Just orchestrated emptiness. Insincere in the extreme.

Perhaps the most overt sign of our diplomatic laziness was Albanese’s butchering of Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s first name - pronounced SA-NA-E not SA-NA - multiple times. Small things matter to a country that is the final word in attention to detail.

The Japanese should not fall for the turn-on-a-dime government that has actively gone out of its way to sanctimoniously ‘lecture’ Japan with our climate evangelism to guilt them into ditching the very fossil fuels we now beg for. We have thrown up every conceivable roadblock without considering Japan’s need for cheap, reliable and available energy - namely coal and gas. Yet we stand at a podium and pretend things have never been closer.

Japanese (and Korean) corporates and government officials know I have never been quiet about the poor state of affairs of the bilateral/trilateral and behind closed doors they all agree. Yet they are too timid to challenge federal and state governments advised by departments completely out of their depth.

Unless there is a change of government, this Labor government will revert to type as soon as the fuel crisis is behind us. Take it to the bank. Japan will be back to square one. Labor is a 下心政権.

Australia needs Japan more than the other way around. Japanese corporate capital totals around $5 trillion of cash on balance sheet. Many global suitors are providing great alternatives in areas we should dominate (but choose not to) without the woke lecturing on the climate. Rival nations are commercial beings living in the real world. We are zealots living with our heads buried in an ideology the rest of the world is ditching, especially since this crisis exposed how woefully underprepared our world governments have been on energy security.

Japan would be advised to take a leaf out of China’s playbook and start asserting its upper hand if it wants real progress. China gets almost everything it bargains for. Japan gets almost nothing because its culture, steeped in respect, is not reciprocated. While I will always be advocating the best for the bilateral, I will gladly remain among the few lone voices willing to speak the truth that gets buried at kumbaya roundtables and conferences.

See you in Canberra on June 30th.