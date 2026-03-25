"First you will raise the island of the Sirens, those creatures who spellbind any man alive,

whoever comes their way. Whoever draws too close, off guard, and catches the Sirens’ voices in the air – no sailing home for him, no wife rising to meet him, no happy children beaming up at their father’s face. The high, thrilling song of the Sirens will transfix him,

lolling there in their meadow, round them heaps of corpses rotting away, rags of skin shriveling on their bones." - The Odyssey, Homer



It is a telling sign of how out of touch our trade agencies are to celebrate like clapping seals over the terrible A-EU FTA laced with globalist investment-crushing woke agendas that will be nothing more than a rounding error on the trade ledger.

While the EU has an expectation that we must kneel at the altar of the WEF loving private jet flying climate zealots at COP summits and sacrifice sovereignty to the whims of the Paris Agreement, at the same time we pretend the the Japanese relationship is on the soundest footing and has never been better, especially as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Nara Treaty this year.



The truth is Japanese government agencies have been whispering in the corridors that they have being growing an “allergy” towards investment in Australia because of the unpredictable landscape our governments have been actively pursuing. We have put them in this position. Not the other way around. We have made ourselves a political risk by our short-term thinking.

Despite Australia’s increasingly dimwitted policy choices across state and federal governments - which continues to undermine her energy security and with that national security - Japan wants us to understand what energy security looks like in the real world rather than pretend to sound sophisticated at cocktail parties in Surry Hills as to what will change the weather.



Japan’s Ambassador to Australia, Kazuhiro Suzuki has intimated that the Japanese would be willing to share its healthy reserves to ensure Australia can weather the fuel crisis in exchange for security over LNG.



Before the PRRT chorus gets into full swing, Labor governments are proactively going out of their way to destroy future opportunities in gas and coal, our second and third largest export markets by a country mile. What we need to realise is that the Japanese would entertain PRRT conversations IF we were prepared to offer concrete guarantees that provide predictable long-term supply without having to cast ‘fresh eyes’ on a regular basis - as suggested by Austrade - to keep pace with out-of-touch policy measures that undermine confidence.

We can pretend all we like that Japan can be guilt tripped into stopping the consumption of coal and LNG as an effective method but the truth is that they are busily courting the US for LNG and oil supplies as well as Vietnam for future coal reserves meaning that the only result for Australia is self-sabotage. So demand - which is at record highs globally - is unlikely to collapse for decades to come. Cutting off our noses to spite our face!

So the choice really is ours to make. Embrace the EU with all of the downsides of being punished if we stray from the globalist agenda which is already being abandoned by the real world or take a pragmatic approach with a trading partner that will always seek for mutually beneficial outcomes if we drop the piety. A good friend will finally send a warning sign when a line has been crossed. Something I have raised for years.



While I hate to say ‘told you so’, it is extremely encouraging to see the Japanese continue to raise their voices. The Japanese have been dudded by our fickle rules that continue to undermine trust for years. The Japanese are politely sending us a message that they are through playing nice. Time to wake up. We put ourselves here. No-one wants Australia back to the good old days more than Japan - for our mutual good. Yet we continue to be lured by the globalist sirens of the WEF. Thank you Ambassador Suzuki.