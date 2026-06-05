“The left takes its vision seriously - more seriously than it takes the rights of other people. They want to be our shepherds. But that requires us to be sheep.” - Thomas Sowell

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported the unsurprising news that yet another disgruntled international customer has joined the queue. Korea Gas Corporation ( KOGAS), the quasi government-owned gas company, has said our federal government has misled them.



How many more examples on top of Chevron, Inpex, JERA, Idemitsu and even BHP will it take before our government realises its toxic regulatory settings are the problem?

KOGAS claims that the proposed domestic gas reservation would impact long-term gas contracts, despite assurances to the world’s largest LNG buyer it would not.



Back in February 2023, the NSW Government sought to introduce coal reservations due to supply issues. The lack of consultation was driven by the Treasury’s false assumption that the super profits being enjoyed by the Japanese would mean that such a directive would not meet with any push back. Unfortunately this cultural aloofness meant the in-market Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner (STIC) had to advise them that all of the anxiety was being driven by a heightened risk they would not be able to deliver on customer contracts. Money was irrelevant. While the Japanese were eventually granted an exemption, trust took a beating.



The North Asia STIC made it clear that it was ridiculous to punish legitimate companies to subsidise other corporations which lacked long-term strategic planning. Why didn’t those companies which failed to secure coal resources replace the people running those teams instead?



Once again, our lack of ‘predictability’ continues to undermine our national credibility. Australians need to understand how frustrated a North Asian government or corporation has to become before it is prepared to publicly vent. As someone with four decades in the region, these decisions are made with meticulous planning. It is not a spur of the moment rush of blood to the head.

Whether the Safeguard Mechanism or the EPBC Act - managed by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) - this legislation only serves to damage investor confidence even further unless it aligns with kneeling at the altar of the pagan climate gods.

As written yesterday, One Nation’s Australian Natural Wealth Investment Corporation (ANWIC) proposal would gel extremely well with North Asian investors. While critics suggest this would drive away investment, the opposite is true.



If the government had passive equity in projects that gave autonomy to the private operator with minimal interference, North Asian investors would see huge merit in knowing that the government would have aligned interests and in doing so would slash red, green, black and blue tape.



Ensuring no bureaucrats would sit on the board of ANWIC gives such a proposal even more credibility to ensure that our sovereign assets are not political footballs that are used when popularity is under pressure.



Instead, our federal and state governments continually trash confidence. The CEO of one senior Korean multinational once told me that “we lacked the hunger spirit.” That leaves little to interpretation.



The Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade (DFAT) needs to ask itself why it thinks Austrade senior executives imploring international investors use “fresh eyes” to keep up with all of the regulatory and program changes does not compound investor anxieties even further?



Why are other departments spruiking green smelting opportunities to international investors? Tomago and Mt Isa once thrived on cheap baseload coal-fired power and are now subsidised in the billions to prevent commercial closure. That is right, taxpayers are funding a government obsession to make green steel, alumnium, copper and zinc which have no commercial viability without.



In summary, our policy settings might as well be written on the back of an envelope for what it is worth. Maybe now the international investment community finally understand how Australians feel when the government “changes its position.”



We have been warned. The next thing will be North Asian investors taking their bat and ball home.