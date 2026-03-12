At 2:46pm on March 11, 2011, Ingrid in Hong Kong was asking for a trade confirmation from our Tokyo sales trader Chris through the open mic squawk box when all of a sudden the quake struck. On the 20th floor, it was if we were aboard the Manly ferry in a really rough swell. Computer screens were knocked over, ceiling panels fell from above and I’ll never forget seeing Chris trying to type the confirmation on his keyboard as if he was playing piano but it was the piano moving from side to side while his hands were still. There were some expletives which are not fit for publication as to why his memo had so many misspellings. You get the drift.

The most bizarre part of the event was the true colours of humans. Some froze, some ran for their lives and others waited for instructions or help. In my case, the brain was so busy trying to compute the incoming data that it simply couldn’t process it in any meaningful way. Oddly enough, I never felt fear. To this day, I do not understand why. Perhaps it was an inherent fight or flight mode. If asked in an interview what has been a crowning achievement, I reflect on having to help manage 200 souls during a crisis that was fraught with media misinformation and post traumatic stress disorders for many. I digress…

After evacuating all staff from the sales, trading and back office, I made my way down the metal fire stairs which let out eery groan as it competed with the forces of the earthquake induced sway of the structure. Once out in the evacuation zone, we accounted for all staff when an aftershock hit. It was then we could see just how much the buildings were bending. That was surreal. It seemed as if the buildings would collide. The adjacent hotel suffered a collapsed floor during the quake because it had been built to 1970s standards, not late 1980s.

After people were sent home, I had the task to lockdown the office. As the elevators were out, I had to climb back up those same stairs. Unbeknownst to me at the time, our receptionist, Megumi, had come back too and was busy realigning the chairs in the meeting rooms because she had always done that. I quickly asked her to leave as this was the least of our worries.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on the day was seeing the Canon photocopier serviceman who had hiked 20 floors to service our copier. He apologised profusely for being late, which given the circumstances was the perfect embodiment of Japanese culture. It just so happens that an NHK TV crew was filming the construction of the Sky Tree tower when the quake hit. After it had stopped, the engineers kept going about their work. Incredible.

As the transport networks were down, Japanese people walked home. At the convenience store, they bought one bottle of water or tea. They didn’t turn tragedy into an opportunity to hawk goods for 10x the price outside. To this day, I hold the deepest admiration for a culture that held such deep respect for each other. We have much to learn from it.



When the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster unfolded, many senior executives from our foreign competitors left their staff and went straight to Narita Airport for the first flight out to Hong Kong or Singapore. They became known as ‘FLY-JINs’. Personally, I was disgraced to see so many, who were paid a fortune to lead, not only abandoned their posts but their staff as well. True colours indeed. Customers, many who stayed on the ground, did not forget this cowardice and dereliction of duty.



I am pleased to say that the Tokyo executives of Macquarie Japan, of which I was a part, chose to stay. While our safety response teams (who did an excellent job - yes, you Ketan Odedra) were busy trying to organise chartered Boeing 777s to evacuate the office, we argued that 80 percent of the staff were Japanese and we could not leave them. Furthermore, they would not leave their extended families, many who were scattered across Japan. Apart from the logistical nightmare of organising it all, we simply chose to be with them. A sort of financial semper fi ‘leave nobody behind’ moment. Perhaps it is the grit of Aussies in general and our customers rewarded our stoicism.



In the tense first week after the devastation, despite media reports of empty supermarkets and shattered logistics, I wrote a report on my local supermarket which was fully stocked. I attached a photo of a mountain of tinned Italian tomatoes, which I captioned, “food so scarce it is on sale.”

Macquarie rented a local bar near our office for around 3 months. It was a refuge. For staff, customers and even our competitors who stayed. It was about bonding over beers and showing collective support. I recall we almost lynched a journalist from one of the UK papers who came to the bar looking for scare stories. I remember telling him point blank, “the further one is from the reactor, the more hysterical they are…How was it that Americans on the West Coast were causing a shortage of hazmat suits and Geiger counters, while everyone else in Japan was wearing masks only to fend off the hay fever season? How about you write about that? It will be a novelty to report reality!”



Around 9 months later, I went to see the devastation for myself. I knew the statistics before I left. 380,000 homes destroyed. 19,000 lives tragically lost to the tsunami, which reached 20 metres at the peak. The force of the quake shifted the entire main island 8 metres, meaning digital maps needed to be recalibrated.

The following is a picture of the wave height at Fukushima of 16.5m, which breached the 15 metre sea wall of the Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

No amount of YouTube videos of footage prepares one for the apocalypse served by Mother Nature.

A tidal wave that washed away the fourth storey of an apartment block.

Cars rag-dolled…

Some sitting on the third story of an apartment block…

Twisted metal, naked steel frames…square kilometre after kilometre of concrete bases where houses used to stand…

One tree left standing in Rikuzentakata…

A Minnie Mouse doll missing an eye, blackened by the dirty water in Minami-Sanriku.

Tree leaves that had died from salinity, indicating the height of the wall of sea water…

When my daughters wanted to go to Hawaii on holidays in 2013, I took them to the disaster zones instead. I wanted them to appreciate what real loss looks like. To appreciate how fortunate we were to escape the worst of the crisis. I even gave them my camera to take these photos because I was fascinated by their perspectives on what they were seeing through the eyes of a 14 and 9 year old. They understood with their own eyes about how easily the most precious things can be taken away.



We maybe 15-years on, but the misinformation continues to this day.

What many do not understand is that the 40-year old Fukushima Daiichi NPP performed faultlessly when the quake hit in 2011. Instant scram. Diesel generators powered water pumps to cool the reactor. All by design. Sadly, six months before the quake and one year before the planned decommissioning, TEPCO had debated whether to raise the sea wall by two metres or relocate the diesel gensets from under the plant to higher ground. The decision was to do nothing as either alternative had lead times that would have post dated the closure. The rest is history.



Perhaps the most striking anecdote was my visit to Tohoku Electric’s Onagawa NPP in 2012 which had been hit with a larger tsunami and more intense quake on that fateful day. Zero damage, save for superficial cracks in office plasterboard. When the quake struck in 2011, many residents of the nearby town of Onagawa fled to the plant knowing it was the safest place to be.



So to the anti-nuclear brigades in Australia - who talk of a magnitude four quake on the Richter scale in the Hunter as reason to keep the ban on commercial nuclear - they might reflect on the fact that the Onagawa NPP was hit with an energy release equivalent to 1.8 trillion kilograms of explosives, or 32.1 million times the force in the Hunter. Yet it suffered no damage to the core systems. That is how well these plants are built and the fact Japan is expanding its nuclear power mix to 20 percent (and likely more) tells us that the Japanese are pragmatic and energy security is national security. Cheap, and reliable baseload power is what matters to sustain a healthy economy.

In 2016, METI forecast the cost of the clean up of Fukushima would be JPY21.5 trillion (A$200 billion). To put that in perspective, that is less than what it is expected to cost Victorians to pay for the disastrous Suburban Rail Loop according to their budget office. Recent long-term Fukushima clean up costs have been forecast at A$340 billion which incidentally is the equivalent of the cost overruns of 20 of Australia’s largest projects including Snowy Hydro 2.0 and multiple rewiring the nation projects. Perspective.



In closing, Fukushima was a tragedy but it should never be forgotten that 19,000 people died from the tsunami, not radiation.

Yet, the kindness, resilience and united purpose of the Japanese people is what the world needs to recognise when it comes to defending society, values and culture. As we currently navigate a new energy challenge in the midst of multiple despotic regimes who care little for human rights, Japan’s tragedy offers a blueprint as to how societies need to deal with crisis - unity, not division.



Picture courtesy of my then 9yo in Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture







