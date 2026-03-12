Mike Newman

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Stuart Smythe
Mar 12

It was an extraordinary time to be in Japan, that is for sure - Mike. The entire team that worked with us showed a conviction that to this day i have not seen emulated. I recall housing members of the team who couldn't get home due to trains being shut down, sleeping in my lounge and spare rooms...yet amazingly, the Dominos pizza guy still delivering post quake and during after shocks, not to mention the ABC journo broadcasting back to Australia from my kitchen in Hiroo.....to this day my "white emergency hard hat" sits proudly in my study as a reminder of extraordinary colleagues and a life changing experience.

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Lone Wolf
Mar 12

Perspective indeed. Something we have lost sight of and appreciation for in Australia. This story covers not only a strong argument for nuclear power (SMRs) in Australia, it embraces certain values - of dedication, good manners, respect for others rather than self-interest, and honour. I have never been to Japan but my mother went. She lost very close friends to the Japanese in WWII and harboured considerable bitterness but she went there in the 1960's on business and became enchanted, to the point where our library at home filled on all things Japanese from ceramics to architecture, gardens and screens. But more seriously, it is interesting to observe Japan's post-war turn-around and now the new Prime Minister's incredible moral stand with Taiwan against China's aggression. The Canon photocopy mechanic apologising for being late: it appears to be a country where work - whatever one's job - is taken seriously and respect seems embedded in the DNA of Japanese people. As you would know from your years there, the 7 principles of Bushido for samurai were paramount: righteousness, loyalty, honour, respect, courage and consistency... certainly values we could do with from our politiciains, our education institutions and right through to the raising of Australia's young people. We have been spoilt and become soft, self-centred and lazy. How Japan must wonder at us with all the blessings and resources we have.

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