“Top-down authority structures turn employees into bootlickers, breed pointless struggles for political advantage, and discourage dissent.” - Gary Hamel

Remember a time when Labor politicians waxed lyrical about Reputex modelling as the undisputed oracle of truth on energy price reduction. Our electricity bills were supposed to fall by $275 by 2025. When that abjectly failed, the Albanese government disowned it as “not their” model. Fair-weathered friends indeed.

So it was with little surprise that the 82 percent renewables target mysteriously went missing from Labor’s upcoming policy manifesto. It does not leave much to the imagination as to why. It is simply a by-product of climate-obsessed apparatchiks from environmental departments and their equally out-of-touch ministries believing commercial viability automatically defaults when they start with an ideologically-driven conclusion and try to bend the laws of finance and reality to reverse engineer a desired pathway despite possessing none of the necessary skillsets. What could possibly go wrong?

Not to be outdone this week, AEMO, in its latest update, mysteriously dropped the 500kV option for the QNI transmission project. Aidan Morrison from the Centre for Independent Studies (CIS) astutely pointed out that the switch to a maximum of 330kV would effectively halve the load capability meaning any excess energy in Queensland demanded by NSW or Victoria in times of short supply would effectively be ruled out as a reliable saviour. Oh, well. Without fail, the bureaucrats in AEMO resorted to gov-speak in the hope no one would notice.

EnergyCo very recently celebrated the supposed success of the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWOREZ). What is there to cheer about? Around $675 million for the core transmission network - as modelled in AEMO’s early Integrated System Plan - to enable infrastructure to connect CWOREZ is now expected to exceed $5.5 billion. Why haven’t the bureaucrats in charge of overseeing this been fired? Where is the accountability for such incompetent modelling? The same could be said for VNI West, Marinus Link, Copper String or the calamitous 20-fold blowout expected on Snowy-Hydro 2.0 originally in the books for $2 billion.

Robert Gottliebsen wasted no time today in The Australian to point out that the NSW and Victorian renewables plan is set to be the “biggest financial disaster since Federation.” In collaboration with Aidan Morrison from the CIS and using costings from CWOREZ, conservatively adding up total countrywide transmission construction costs and an 8 percent rate to finance that risk, the outlay would exceed $1 trillion with a “t”.

The fuel crisis has made it clear to all Australians that our political class is totally out of their depth. We are devoid of any policy statecraft. The government had to be dragged kicking and screaming by opposition parties to agree to lower the fuel excise before pretending that it was their endless generosity and laser focus on lowering the cost-of-living behind it. Never mind that the laws of supply and demand could eventually mean that prices rise to a point way above current levels where the market can clear the imbalance. At the very least the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran bought our hapless government time to deflect from their growing trail of disaster by insisting Lebanon be included in the negotiations. Leading from behind as always.

Things got worse this week when Energy Minister Chris Bowen was completely owned by Channel 7 journalist Liam Bartlett during a presser. Quite rightly, Bartlett posed, “at what point during this crisis do you put the flag up and say, ‘Listen, I will resign and hand over to someone who is more competent’”? Of note, Bartlett said since January 24th, he had received no response from Bowen’s office for a formal interview despite thirteen requests being made.

Having had personal experience inside the belly of the beast of government at the most senior levels, the lengths indignant career bureaucrats will go to preserve the internal collective at all costs would be part of the reason behind why Liam Bartlett has been ignored. These bureaucrats conveniently dismiss the fact they work for the taxpayers, not the other way around. When promotions are driven by political reliability rather than capability it is not hard to see why we continue to get such poor outcomes, especially the growing list of failures in our energy transition. If such actions occurred in the private sector, those responsible for such poor service would be sacked in a heartbeat. Yet the government departments insist on maintaining comfort zones. They oxymoronically champion the idea of innovation despite having no intentions to reform themselves.

For them, it is easier to over invest in every conceivable woke social justice cause on our dime. You wouldn’t believe how much time is monopolized pandering to sycophantic First Nations’ wood carving sessions, the creation of cross departmental LGBTQIA++ councils to prevent discrimination that does not exist and endless internal training sessions designed to have minions confess their colonial sins. Instead of spending time preventing crime, NSW Police are forced to endure training that ensures they correctly address alleged criminals with the correct pronouns so as not to offend them if arrested. Priorities. Priorities.

The Australian public needs to understand one thing. Government departments believe they are impossible to reform. That is exactly what makes it possible. It is only because we have a suite of gutless ministers drunk on their own power who never question the propaganda they’re spoon fed. Having been inside the bureaucracy, I have witnessed first hand - on both sides of government - how frequently ministers are misled. Senior bureaucrats tightly control what goes up the chain. If ministers don’t dance to their tune, they simply set traps, leak or eventually engage in sabotage. Should a scandal emerge, the replacement minister will be even more timid to challenge the status quo after seeing their predecessor thrown under the bus.

To overthrow this power imbalance is actually very simple. Beneath the bravado of positional power lies little substance. If ministers summoned up the courage to challenge those who are supposed to advise them, they would quickly discover a bench of empty vessels and have them removed. Yet we are in the position we are because we have a class of low resolution leaders not willing to be bold and challenge an unelected swamp more keen on their own self preservation.

Hence why we are currently living under the most secretive regime in Australian history. For the first time ever, returns of non-redacted freedom of information (FOI) requests at a federal level fell below 50 percent. In the case of Chris Bowen’s department there has been an 813 percent increase in FOI requests with a six-fold jump in refusals. So much for transparency. Yet, the Albanese government is determined to raise the hurdles to enhance limitations on what the public can know about their deeds.

When the pent up rage of voters eventually leads to a change in government, the first order of parliament should be to launch a Royal Commission into energy to unearth the myriad of clandestine schemes, back-room deals and expose the patterns of decision making which set in motion the most shambolic net zero zealotry that has not only undermined our energy and national security but set our economy on a course of impoverishment which will make taking remedial action ever harder.

Therefore it will be incumbent upon voters to elect a party that seeks to rein in the source of these problems - the unaccountable bureaucracy behind so many of the failures espoused by clueless politicians. Senior executive leadership must be replaced wholesale. Legislation must be introduced that disqualifies any career bureaucrat who lacks less than fifteen years private sector experience in the department they either will or had hopes to lead. On top of that salaries need to be severely curtailed with the addition of strict performance-linked components directly tied to outcomes that ensures accountability will be enforced.

While the rest of the world moves toward self-sufficiency, Australia’s political class continues to go it alone on saving the planet all the while ignoring a stockpile of energy resources that is the envy of all. At least when we eventually choose to stop mining coal, canaries will be able to breath a sigh of relief.