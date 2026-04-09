Mike Newman

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john's avatar
john
15h

100% bowen needs to be held accountable for the massive damage he has done to this country

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Peter aplin's avatar
Peter aplin
15h

Great essay…..when will it change? A blind and deaf electorate just voted Labor in in SA…with a distinct majority!!

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