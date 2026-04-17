The Intensity of media releases expose a government running out of lipstick to put on the pig

How bad do things have to be for Labor to have the Homelessness & Housing Minister Clare O’Neill post about securing a little over a day’s supply of diesel and sell it as a major achievement? Unless she is gunning for Chris Bowen’s job, the desperation is palpable. There has been no improvement in reducing the number of 130,000 homeless much fix the housing crisis. She did celebrate the 5 percent deposit scheme for first home buyers not quite fathoming that taking on an other 5 percent debt over three decades will likely cost them multiples of that upfront saving in interest payments.

What were Prime Minister Albanese’s crack media team thinking to have a press conference to highlight the fact the government has no plan whatsoever, hoping that “100 million” sounded like a lot to dupe voters into thinking it was a worthy achievement?

No wonder Albanese hates social media. It regularly exposes what the captured mainstream media won’t.

At the very least, former Labor PM Paul Keating engaged in distraction therapy to shame Opposition Leader Angus Taylor for having an immigration policy that was supposedly racist. Labor luvvies and lobbyists were quick to pile in, reminding Taylor to listen to the moderates within his party - the very people responsible for extinction level polling - so the uniparty can team up to destroy One Nation.

As a father of three (soon to be four) mixed race children and someone who works with a team of people originally hailing from the subcontinent, it was surprising to see one Labor stalwart think all foreign born migrants are a monolith who would be outraged by Taylor’s remarks. On the contrary, many migrants do not side with Keating. It is not racist to expect assimilation. Pauline Hanson’s policies around migration are about balanced numbers and shared values. Simple.

Japan has the most functioning social fabric in the world because it demands people fit in. The new Takaichi cabinet will absolutely enshrine this thinking. The Japanese view is that after being granted the privilege of being able to leave a presumably inferior society, new migrants are in no position to enforce their way of life on its citizens. Hanson’s style of thinking would resonate deeply with the Japanese. Perhaps Penny Wong should release a Smart Traveller alert warning the growing number of Aussies among the 40 million plus foreign visitors to Japan to be wary of the dangers or respecting their monoculture.

It is clear that Labor is in full blown panic mode. So worried about its sinking poll numbers that it needs to resort to racism tropes to mask the fact it has cooked the economy and on almost every measure - housing, energy, liquid fuel security, defence, employment, inflation, productivity- due to its blithering incompetence.

If Labor was truly delivering solutions to the Australian public it would have no need to worry about One Nation or try to shame the Liberals to listen to the wets in order to save their hides from disgruntled constituents who feel ignored.

Labor, as it stands, is the absolute best asset for the opposition parties to succeed. So committed is Labor to fighting the last war, they have no new strategy to engage in battle where the rules of engagement have changed so much. That’s why they remain so clueless as to turning their own disastrous polling fortunes around.

In summary, the oil crisis is the canary in the coal mine for a government with no vision. It is clear beyond all reasonable doubt that there is no statecraft with the Albanese’s government. There is no long term planning. No solutions. They are not crisis managers. So it is rich and somewhat comical for Labor Party apparatchiks to criticize opposition parties for divisive and racist behaviour when they themselves actively pushed for a Voice referendum that sought to divide us by race and then when the nation overwhelmingly voted NO, still choose to ignore them.

Keep up the good work. You couldn’t be doing One Nation - with this line of attack - bigger favours.