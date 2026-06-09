“A lot of people in our industry haven’t had very diverse experiences. So they don’t have enough dots to connect, and they end up with very linear solutions without a broad perspective on the problem.” - Steve Jobs

Introspection is one of the most valuable exercises any organisation can undertake. It allows leaders to understand how their organisation is truly perceived and whether its strategies remain fit for purpose. No amount of training sessions or facilitated workshops can substitute for honest internal conversations about what is and is not working.

Admitting mistakes is difficult, yet the refusal to do so can have serious consequences. The US Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron offers a clear model of open accountability. Operating in tight formation demands exceptional skill and coordination. Critically, every pilot - regardless of rank - is expected to identify and discuss errors during debriefs. If safety isn’t put above hierarchy, people could die.

Source: US Navy Blue Angels



The obsession with diversity



In recent years, diversity has been promoted as an inherent strength across gender, cultural and linguistic background, ethnicity, and other identity categories. In practice, Australian government departments have prioritised measurable diversity quotas. This approach has often come at the expense of diversity of thought, with conformity to prevailing narratives protecting established comfort zones. Minority groups are frequently treated as monolithic rather than as collections of individuals with varied perspectives.

Data from the NSW Government’s People Matters Employment Survey showed that staff identifying as Indigenous, LGBT, or non-binary held some of the lowest positive views of senior executives. One interpretation is that many cynically viewed top-level advocacy on these issues as performative rather than genuine, exacerbated by the fact the virtue signalling is rarely conducted outside work hours lending to a lack of authenticity.

Statistics indicate that women make up approximately two-thirds of the Australian public service workforce, with more than half of executive roles also held by women.

Back in 2024, the key public service chamber, the Institute of Public Administration Australia (IPAA), focused on providing women in leadership strategies to overcome ‘imposter syndrome’.

To an independent observer, such an initiative can appear as an implicit admission that some promotions driven by gender targets must be observably suboptimal, creating negative externalities for subordinates and the taxpayer.

If hires were all based on merit, irrespective of identity, there would be no need to host such condescending and insulting training modules.

More important topics to tackle



Recently, the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) launched Operation Navarra to look into serious misconduct allegations at the City of Parramatta Council. Three senior female figures, informally named the ‘Pink Ladies’, are alleged to have engaged in hiring practices that favoured friends and associates. One admitted to running a charade where CVs and cover letters were edited and rewritten. Other activities included sending interview questions in advance with scripted answers to preferred candidates, accepting applications post the deadline, failing to declare conflicts of interest and influencing job offers including salary adjustments.



Not to be outdone, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) conducted Operation Kingscliff which made allegations that exposed a SES Band 1 chief of staff who abused her position to help her sister’s fiancé into the Home Affairs department by creating the job requisition and appointing herself as the approving delegate. Not to be outdone, she apparently forged a witness signature on a temporary access form to fast-track his onboarding and security access while he worked remotely from Italy. Later, she was reported to have given her sister confidential interview questions in advance to help her secure a position in another department.

Whether these cases represent isolated incidents or point to deeper cultural issues, they reinforce the need for rigorous introspection across the public sector.

What is being discussed instead

On June 23rd (United Nations (UN) Public Service Day), the IPAA will host an online seminar to discuss whether the application of ‘empathy strengthens, rather than compromises professional judgment.’

Last month, the IPAA held a 900 person forum to discuss whether ‘stewardship was a skillset to develop or a mindset to embrace.’

Basic professional standards - exercising sound judgment, respecting legal boundaries, and maintaining ethical conduct - should be foundational expectations rather than topics for extended debate. More constructive focus could be placed on preventing unethical behaviour and ensuring decisions serve the public interest.

Perhaps as another live example, the IPAA could host a seminar and ask participants whether empathy and professional judgment were exercised when NSW Government EnergyCo staff trespassed onto private property to survey land for a transmission corridor without the owner’s permission and indignantly dismissed the formal complaint?

Taxpayers might be able to take comfort if illegal incidences like this dominated discussion rather than steering toward comfortable conversations laced with buzzwords and platitudes that avoid confronting inconvenient truths.

In 2025, the ACT branch of the IPAA hosted a hypothetical scenario exploring a future Australian climate refugee scheme. The exercise was designed to examine potential integrity challenges and ethical dilemmas facing the public sector. The scenario posed the following situation:

“It’s 2035 and global sea levels are on the rise. As people in the Pacific islands seek safer shores, Australia agrees to accept them. However, it soon becomes apparent that the scheme contains serious ethical gaps and legal challenges. As political debate intensifies, public sector organisations face their own internal cultural and ethical difficulties. Could a national, public sector-wide ethical framework have prevented these problems?”

This appears to reflect an aspirational outlook rather than a balanced examination of policy trade-offs, particularly given the United Nations IPCC’s recent retreat from some of its more extreme climate scenarios.

The IPAA is free to choose the topics it hosts for its members. However, Australian taxpayers are entitled to expect that their substantial investment in the public service delivers genuine value. Australia’s bloated bureaucracy across federal, state, and local governments has overseen repeated and significant cost blowouts while bearing no responsibility or accountability. Where are the in-depth seminars and discussions examining the shortcomings in leadership and lack of governance that have contributed to these failures?

Perhaps future guests on the IPAA’s ‘On The Couch’ series can address how senior executives have put in bold measures to deal with departmental incompetence rather than speak in an echo chamber about inspiration, motivation and enduring commitments to integrity.

Alignment with the United Nations (UN)

The IPAA does not disguise its strong alignment with the values of the United Nations. The organisation’s description of the annual Frances Adamson Oration states:

“In line with the United Nations’ focus on celebrating the value and virtue of public service to the community, this IPAA National oration engages the broader public sector to reflect on and celebrate the critical role played by the public service and the institutional and individual integrity, resilience, and challenges in the service.”

If Australian public servants examined the UN more closely, they would encounter a long record of serious scandals. These have included corruption, bribery, illicit trade, egregious kickbacks, the fast-tracking of appointments for staff alleged to have had ‘private relationships’ with superiors, widespread sexual harassment, and a shocking case in 2017 where peacekeepers faced no accountability for running a child sex ring in Haiti. Despite assurances of a zero tolerance policy stance, nothing was done.

It is difficult to find an international organisation that projects higher moral authority while demonstrating sheer hypocrisy between its stated principles and its actual conduct. The United Nations frequently presents itself as a champion of integrity and accountability, yet these repeated scandals have exposed the perfect embodiment of what unelected representation and no accountability looks like.

The annual UN climate jamborees further highlight the hypocrisy of the elitist private-jet set who have the gall to finger wag at parents who drop their kids off at soccer practice in second-hand hatchbacks. Despite fossil fuel consumption and extraction hitting new highs every year since COP’s inception in 1995, one cannot escape the irony of the COP30 summit in Brazil which required the felling of 100,000 trees in the protected Amazonian rainforest to make way for a four lane 13-kilometre expressway to ferry delegates to and from sanctimonious pontification sessions.

Yet Australia will drop another $150 million for COP31 which should be viewed as a downpayment to provide plum positions for politicians and bureaucrats who recognise they are past their use by date at home.



Socialist to the core

A significant factor behind the Australian public service’s alignment with the United Nations may be the organisation’s longstanding ideological culture. The current UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, began his political career in the 1970s as a member of the Portuguese Socialist Party. Several of his predecessors also held socialist or left-leaning political backgrounds.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, previously served as a senior official in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a key faction of Ethiopia’s Marxist-Leninist aligned ruling coalition.

In 2017, Dr Tedros appointed former Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe as a WHO Goodwill Ambassador. The appointment was later rescinded following widespread criticism of Mugabe’s human rights record. Which begs the question why the Australian Government, under Foreign Minister Penny Wong, signed away our pandemic authority to a body that lacks such basic judgement.

These ideological alignments may also help explain structural imbalances within the UN system. itself. Despite contributing only around eight per cent of the organisation’s budget, China currently leads four of the UN’s 15 specialised agencies. By contrast, the United States — which until recently contributed significantly more than China and another 185 member states combined — leads just one. No wonder funding is being cut.

In Summary

Effective organisations require broad perspectives and honest self-assessment. As Steve Jobs observed, limited personal and professional experiences often lead to narrow, linear solutions rather than innovative approaches to complex problems. Superficial training or off-site workshops cannot replace candid internal reflection on whether strategies and cultures remain fit for purpose.

With approximately 2.6 million public servants funded at an annual cost of around $250 billion, the sector faces growing scrutiny over outcomes, transparency, and value for money.

A renewed focus on merit-based selection, genuine diversity of thought, rigorous accountability mechanisms, and practical ethical standards — rather than symbolic or aspirational themes — would better align public sector activity with its fundamental purpose of serving taxpayers effectively.

Genuine introspection is essential if the public sector is to identify where current approaches are falling short and to begin restoring public trust. That it feels the need to host seminars on overcoming “imposter syndrome” is itself a telling indictment of how poorly the sector is being managed in the service of the citizens it exists to serve. No wonder $100s of billions of overruns are all too commonplace.

Receiving countless private messages from public servants - past and present - shows there is an appetite inside the collective for changing the dynamics at the top.

However, it will take a new political force with the guts to challenge the status quo to make drastic cultural change. Positively, the voters are certainly making their voices heard.