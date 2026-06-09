Mike Newman

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Conic Tonic's avatar
Conic Tonic
20h

The Public Service has become a grotesque oxymoron!! No longer there to serve the public but there to be serviced by the public!! It’s become an insatiable inflationary machine which must be contained.

The solution is relatively simple - a return to (real) balanced government budgets at all levels. But, I fear there is little appetite for that from all quarters. So we will have to go broke via a recession on the way to a depression before we learn the lesson history had taught us many times before.

Thanks Mike another great timely piece.

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Peter Crew's avatar
Peter Crew
18h

Great article Mike. As someone who's worked extensively with multiple layers of Government, I've seen the quality of leadership steadily decline over the last 15 years. Ultimately leadership starts at the top (i.e. the Minister's office or Council) and if you look at the behaviour of our politicians these days, it's no wonder the public service is so ineffective and the public is so reluctant to see more tax dollars handed over.

Having said all that (as you rightly point out), some introspection and focus by these organisations would be a welcome step in restoring some public trust, which one would think is in the public service's interest as much as the taxpayers. One can hope I guess!

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