“Past performance is not a guarantee or indicator of future results” - Mandatory Financial Disclaimer

By law, every financial institution must include those words in documentation to ensure investors are left in no doubt that previous records are bunk. Yet our incumbent political class continue to make promises about guaranteeing future results of the kind that would land portfolio managers in jail along with hefty fines for misleading those who entrusted them with their funds.

Despite the consistency of polling, the duopoly is arguing that One Nation lacks the depth of experience to run a country compared to their long-standing track records. Deputy Liberal Leader Senator Jane Hume even ran interference for Prime Minister Albanese on national television several months ago claiming that her Coalition and Labor were the only two political parties qualified to run the nation.

That same criticism was levelled against Argentinian President Javier Milei when he campaigned as an outsider. By all accounts Milei continues to prove the naysayers wrong. He has got inflation down from 25 percent a month to 25 percent a year, drastically reduced the headcount of the public service by 60,000 and eliminated the deficit for the first time in 113 years. Nice work for a novice, hey?

Therefore it should come as no surprise that subsequent elections have further expanded Milei’s mandate. Amazing what can happen when a completely different approach - backed by someone committed to driving economic rationalism and killing sacred cows - resonates with voters who lost trust in self-serving politicians bent on staying in power. Sound familiar?

Perhaps Australian voters should also ponder the power of Milei to take an economic basket case and turn it into an attractive investment destination inside 3 years. Maybe that is why BHP decided to invest billions to mine copper in Argentina than at home in Australia. Despite our government constantly telling us we are the best place to invest, President Milei clearly understood that in order to secure long-term investment, predictability is the most important metric for corporates to allow them to confidently deliver for their bosses: shareholders. Yet, our government departments continue to believe that investors are only too happy to make sacrifices on the altar of our climate gods and suffocate their stakeholders with every conceivable colour of regulatory tape.

One Nation is often unfairly criticised by the mainstream media for having no policies, despite the party policy webpage outlining almost thirty of them in detail. Compare that to Labor sneakily pulling the 82 percent renewables target from their upcoming manifesto and the Liberals still having policies with photos of former leader Peter Dutton. Please refer to the differences detailed here.

Therefore, we should not be surprised if One Nation sees merit in attracting Milei-esque members into the machine who might augment the non-mainstream policy reform mindset that gels with party philosophy and more importantly, the voters.

Now that One Nation has major financial backing, it stands to reason it can finally invest in the branch structure it never had. On the contrary, how are the coffers faring for the opposition and what impact is that having on selective deployment of much scarcer capital, probably a more accurate barometer of support?

Which brings us back to the question of the success of incumbent parties delivery over the past three decades.

Money velocity (MV) is an interesting measure to start with because it shows how fast the same dollar gets turned over in an economy. Five decades ago, MV was 2.59 times. That means for every dollar of money supply, that dollar cranked over nearly 2.6 times. Now MV sits at 0.85 times, the lowest in history and in line with the pits of COVID-19. Essentially today, if we expand money supply by a dollar, we get 85 cents back. It kind of matters for nations with growing debt.

By comparison, the United States MV is now 1.41, up from 1.13, which was the pandemic low point.

The National Australia Bank (NAB) recently forecast a 50 percent chance of a ‘biting’ recession where unemployment could hit 9 percent in 2027. It also suggested the risk of a two percent fall in GDP where the spillover could put a sizeable dent in housing prices which would in turn put a brake on a significant portion of state revenue: stamp duty.

Australia federal debt is tracking to break $1 trillion soon. That does not include around $350 billion in off-balance sheet liabilities. From the days of no net debt in the Howard/Costello years, successive governments were lured by the zero/low interest rate world with the prevailing sentiment being that servicing the debt would be a doddle. While our debt to GDP ratio is not alarming on a global basis, the truth is that our governments continue to spend more than they earn.

The upcoming May budget will come with its own bag of new tricks to tax more because this government cannot wean itself off its addiction to spend more. The forward four year outlook is further deficits of $143 billion.

Whether Labor or the Coalition, the pattern across the states is not much better. Incumbent state governments do not have track records to celebrate either.

NSW

Victoria

Queensland

Western Australia

South Australia

It goes back to the central issue of trusting the incumbents who continue to do nothing to fix the root cause of the problem - the government itself.

In ‘Australia: the Venezuela of the Pacific’, we noted twenty large programs that have in recent times blown out by $340 billion. Yet, where is the accountability for this inexcusable incompetence?

Why haven’t heads rolled? Many of the senior bureaucrats responsible for the mess continue to remain on attractive remuneration packages because politicians have been too gutless to tackle their largesse. Ministers are content parroting departmental talking points in the hope the smoke and mirrors will be sufficient to convince the public to keep voting for their empty promises.



A lot of Australia’s failure can be put at the foot of a public service that has been allowed to rapidly expand without ever facing consequence. Politicians fear tackling the bureaucratic beast, for it might turn on them. To that end, voters are to blame for regularly returning those who consistently fail them. Maybe that is why the polls are crying out for change.

Across federal, state and local government, we have 2.6 million public servants costing $250 billion of our tax dollars in 2024/25. A decade ago, the numbers were 1.9 million and $141 billion respectively.

On the back of the John Anderson Media and Jaimee & Jaimie podcasts on the public service, it appears a growing number of politicians have recently raised the need for reform and reiterated points raised in the previous two podcasts and two ‘Public Disservice 1 & 2’ Substacks written in 2025 under Powerlines.

We need to reimagine how to tackle public sector reform. The aftermath of the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis (GFC) changed the game on how the financial sector weeded out poor behaviours.

Immediately after the GFC, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was severely raked over the coals given the suboptimal surveillance techniques that allowed Ponzi schemes like Bernie Madoff to thrive. Harry Markopoulos was a financial analyst who blew the whistle on Madoff when it was in its infancy. He provided evidence to the SEC no less than five separate times between 2000 and 2008, but the lack of internal expertise, bureaucratic rivalry between the Boston and New York SEC branches meant his warnings went ignored. From the initial flag of Madoff’s fraud had blown out from $5 billion to US$65 billion.

Before the Dodd-Frank reforms of 2011, the SEC had a tiny bounty system mainly focused around insider trading that offered minimal rewards. When the Dodd Frank Act (DFA) was introduced in 2011, beyond offering whistleblowers protections, anonymity and retaliation protections it provided substantial financial rewards.

In the first year of DFA, the number of tip offs received exploded 15-fold to 334. In 2025, the number exceeded 27,000 or 1,350 times. Not all tips are acted upon but the incentive structure has created an environment where accountability can be enforced.

The DFA offers rewards equivalent to between 10-30 percent of captured/detected fraud/insider trading or illegal activity. In 2023, a record $600 million was paid out to a handful of whistleblowers. Effectively telling the truth can result in substantial benefits to the whistleblower and the public.

To understand bureaucracies, is to acknowledge that serving the internal collective takes precedence over pretty much any external metric. Senior executives are more interested in preserving comfort zones rather than take risks which could see them lose extremely generous entitlements, including defined benefit schemes (DBS) that can be as high as 60 percent of final salary. At present, over 90 percent of the $175 billion in administered liabilities on the federal future fund balance sheet are DBS. When future salary indexation is considered, that liability doubles to around $335 billion.

Put simply, the public sector is not optimised to operate private-sector type performance metrics. It is designed to keep the system intact and self serving. For those people who are part of the ‘inner circles’ - generally those who are considered politically reliable - will find their chosen narratives and stick to it. Those deemed expendable are removed to ensure the system is preserved which is why the NSW GSE Act allows for senior executives to be sacked for no reason on payment of 38 weeks salary. It forces, rather than earns compliance. So no matter how poor the outcomes, with its chosen people, departments will conduct another expensive machinery-of-government (MOG) reshuffle and hide any inconvenient truths under the carpet by culling those ‘outside’ the circle.

The public sector might counter this allegation by arguing that Australian federal and state governments have similar versions of the Public Interest Disclosure (PID) Act of 2013 which allows public servants to whistleblow without fear of reprisal. Before reforms were further updated in 2023, PID reporting has been drifting lower.

Anyone that has worked in government knows that most of the outcomes from any PID are generally referred back to the departments or agencies with ‘recommendations to improve’ which rarely equates to anything more than an internal memo which is soon forgotten about when the senior cronies expedite the next internal virtue signalling four hour First Nations wood working session and yarning circle to advertise their faux good nature.

In summary, despite federal, state and local government headcount expanding 37 percent with a wages bill that has exploded 76 percent, our economic conditions continue to deteriorate. 50,000 insolvencies since 2022, six-decade low productivity, government responsible for eight of ten new jobs, record homelessness, negative GDP per capita for ten of the last thirteen quarters, debt at record levels, inflation, rising interest rates and 48,000 non-citizens participating in 5 percent home deposit schemes.

Perhaps if a new government was brave enough to introduce SEC-style whistleblower incentives for courageous public servants willing to expose malfeasance perhaps we would identify the opportunity costs of eliminating multi billion dollar blowouts. If there was a system that prevented projects lacking preparation, using overly optimistic assumptions and/or unrealistic underestimation of costs we would end up rewarding the diligent, sack the mendicant and save the taxpayer a fortune for a mere fraction of the outlay.

To go a step further, we could claw back entitlements from those found responsible for having egregiously misused public funds without consequence and retroactively cancel their defined benefits schemes while we are at it to ensure the incumbent civil service class learns quick that citizens are no longer prepared to accept transaction free behaviours.

That is how we flip the status quo. Remember, President Gerald Ford said “a government big enough to give you everything is also big enough to take it away.” which is the point we are rapidly approaching.

It is time to flip the script on the way government is conducted and embrace those political leaders willing to make hard choices to enact real change, not just rest on the laurels of mediocrity.