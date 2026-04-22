Mike Newman

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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
3h

Milei is proving a phenomenon in the world of 'political economics'. Just shows what can be done if those in power have the cojones and integrity. You have a surfeit of facts in this piece (as with your others) and facts are what the uniparty loathe. A Senate with integrity and some MPs prepared to put Australia first. Yep BHP saw where they could get their bread buttered. This country needs change and restoration of the chance to succeed. Bring it on!

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Rossini's avatar
Rossini
3h

Is ON our only hope!

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