Beijing outraged as Japan sends a warship through the Taiwan Strait. Hypocrisy writ large given her decades of provocation around Japan’s sovereign territory.

On Friday, China heavily criticized Japan for sending one of her Marine Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ships through the Taiwan Strait on Friday on its way to conduct military drills with the Philippines Navy.

Some context and perspective.

In the annual 2025 Japan Self Defence Force White Paper, (JSDFWP) the following map lists the major provocations by the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) around Japan’s sovereign waters.

To summarize:

Japan’s Ministry of Defense stated in its 2025 Defence White Paper that scrambles to intercept Chinese military aircraft by the Japan Air Self-Defence Force surged from 96 in 2010 to 464 in 2024. While below the 2016 peak of 851, Japan’s security environment has dramatically worsened. Russia has also become a serious concern, with scrambles to intercept Russian aircraft rising 36 per cent to 237 in 2024. Of greater concern is the joint surveillance operations Russia and China have conducted since 2019.

All told, since 2010, the ministry has recorded almost 12,000 scrambles to intercept Russian and Chinese aircraft near Japan’s borders — more than twice a day.

At sea, the picture is little better. The number of sightings of Chinese combat ships and aircraft carriers around Japan’s south-western islands and the Soya and Tsugaru straits jumped from three in 2010 to 52 in 2024. Last year, Chinese Coast Guard vessels were active in the contiguous waters around the Senkaku Islands for 355 days, with 1351 vessels recorded — both record highs. The 2026 JSDFWP due shortly will report a new record for 2025.

Strategically, PM Takaichi is showing to her neighbours she is no shrinking violet like so many of her predecessors. China has got away with escalating activity thanks to multiple toothless prime ministers in Nagatacho afraid to poke the panda. For Beijing to act as a victim is laughable.

14 years ago, I wrote this report about Japan’s need to re-arm. The red lines around Japan in the following report were the flight paths of Russian military aircraft conducting surveillance of her sovereign borders.

I was pleased to introduce former Japanese Ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami to facilitate the recent John Anderson Media podcast on this issue of why our bilateral relationship needs bolstering. Mogami is a good first step but Australia needs to junk the ideological obsession with trying to single handedly save the planet when global geopolitical dynamics dictate energy security equals national security. They want our coal and LNG, not just because of the quality but friends in need are friends indeed.

On a positive note, Australia’s new Ambassador-designate to Japan, Andrew Shearer gets it. Before taking the post he made clear to a Senate Estimates session that Australia needed to be cautious about China’s provocations. Let’s hope Canberra heeds his warnings as I wrote in The Australian: