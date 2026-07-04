Needing approval is tantamount to saying, ‘your view of me is more important than my own opinion of myself’ ” - Wayne W. Dwyer

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s actions speak louder than words.

In the previous Substack, Fiftieth Schmiftieth, severe criticism was put at Albanese’s feet for doing a pre-recorded message to a gathering of 600 senior executives celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Nara Treaty between Japan and Australia, held in Canberra, a place where the leader of the nation happened to be. Instead of showing up for ten minutes to show due respect to trading partners that have imported in excess of $1.5 trillion over those five decades, he was a no show.

To know Japanese customs and the importance they place on respectful signs of symbolism, it did not go unnoticed that Albanese was absent. If the same party had been thrown in the Geihinkan State Guest House in Akasaka, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi would not have delivered a pre-recorded speech. She would automatically respect the significance and obligate her attendance befitting of the occasion.

If the mentality to celebrate the historic milestone was seen by Albanese’s political advisors to offer up Senator Penny Wong, Senator Don Farrell, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and a few others as a free set of steak knives to make up for Albanese’s absence, it merely displayed astounding naivety or reckless stupidity to not understand the cultural significance. No wonder Pauline Hanson was the star of the show despite no mainstream media reporting her huge popularity with the Japanese who can see her authenticity.

That said, the event organisers outdid themselves in preparation and scene setting for the Nara Treaty gala dinner. How sad it was to see their hard work let down by such obstinacy and arrogance. While complimentary social media posts were made to acknowledge the ‘efforts’ of the prime minister and his team, we collectively need to start calling out the truth. The bilateral can no longer tolerate the elephant in the room and pretend that paying obsequious homage that champions such outlandish mediocrity is in any way acceptable. We can’t fix a problem by congratulating what we know to be completely insincere.

In reality, PM Albanese has the right to choose which events he attends and perhaps we should view his choices as the ultimate barometer of how fit for purpose he is in the role.

Albanese was the first in line to be front and centre of the Mid Winter Ball the very next day in the very same venue. If rubbing shoulders with journalists, bureaucrats and fellow parliamentarians is viewed as a priority to diplomacy, we are in trouble. Sure, fundraising and offering tennis matches at The Lodge to help others is not a bad thing. Yet, as the CEO of the country, there are minimum expectations to ensure our long-term prosperity is shown due deference.

A day later he found time to travel to Sydney to watch his beloved South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby team get thrashed by the Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium. Sure, take time out to decompress as anyone is entitled to but at least show us you’re doing your job to justify it.

Worse, Albanese decided a Bush Deep podcast with comedienne Nikki Osborne was a way to appeal to the masses that he is more popular than the polling reflects. Do Australians honestly think that his remarks to say “yes to all of the above” in response to a question that asked if he would “shag, marry or date” iconic pop-star and two time cancer survivor Kylie Minogue are respectful to the office he holds, much less at anytime by anyone?

For a supposed champion of female rights, empowerment, equality and boasting about having the most women in cabinet, such comments are a far cry from the puritan image he pretends to convey.

He even claimed on the podcast that Japan’s PM Takaichi gave him the strangest ever gift of melons. The Japanese would have spent an eternity deciding on what gift would be appropriate for the occasion. President Trump was given former PM Shinzo Abe’s golf putter. Such gifts are selected from the heart to ensure symbolism is expressed.

This was not a one-off either. 2021 Australian of the Year, Grace Tame once met Albanese at an Australia Day Eve morning tea with a t-shirt emblazoned with “F*ck Murdoch”. While Albanese later criticised her choice of dress, the reality is that neither his protocol staffers or the prime minister himself said that it was completely inappropriate. It is not a free-speech expression issue. Grace Tame should be free to wear what she likes but in a residence owned by the taxpayers, there is a minimum decorum that should be respected. The fact the PM did not see fit to tell her to get changed on the spot once again reveals a leader who lacks even the most basic judgement.

Albanese also thought a tennis match with former SA Labor Premier Jay Weatherill in Perth was more important than flying to show support for the Jewish community immediately after the Addas Synagogue in Melbourne was fire bombed. He showed up three days later. Then he wonders why such overt signs are not seen by in-country adversaries to our nation as the feeble response that encouraged perpetrators to carry out the Bondi tragedy.

If former Prime Minister John Howard OM AC and his wife Janette saw the Nara event as worthy of attendance at the ripe old age of 86 years old. Credit should also go to Senator Pauline Hanson for going over to her old boss to pay respect to him, something that also speaks to her statesmanship qualities rarely reported in the media. Actions speak louder than words.

Why wasn’t Opposition Leader Angus Taylor there? Surely the words Japan, 50th anniversary and $1.5 trillion in imports from Australia does not require an internal briefing for anyone to understand the importance and significance.

Instead, as Rome burns, our leader - in a desperate attempt to salvage what is left of his next to non-existent popularity - thinks that juvenile podcasts where joking about shagging cancer survivors while Sipping whiskey and eating Tim Tams is a vote winner.

Australia deserves better.



