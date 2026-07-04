Mike Newman

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Craig Peacock's avatar
Craig Peacock
4dEdited

Reiterating my LinkedIn comment Mike... An utter embarrassment, especially on the world stage. That broad Strine accent, so appallingly nasal, is difficult enough for Australians to endure, let alone for anyone overseas not attuned to it. But the deeper problem is not the accent. It is the palpable insincerity. Albanese is quite possibly the least convincing prime minister I can remember, and my memories go back to John Gorton, who, whatever his faults, was unmistakably sincere. Albanese is a classic case of someone kicked upstairs by party machinery and then carried into office by good fortune and a weak opposition.

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1 reply by Mike Newman
FlashMick's avatar
FlashMick
4d

Without denigrating our Prime Minister more that is already out there. Tax reform (that remains desperately needed) should not be delivered by stealth/deception. Australians as a whole are over it. This country is at a crossroad. We are on a dangerous pathway (industrial capability; education; productivity; tax reform; national resilience; budgetary/fiscal repair; defence; social cohesion et al) and none is being sufficiently combatted. Right now we need three things delivered in sequence - VISION; POLICY; LEADERSHIP. You need all three to succeed - our curse is that it needs Courage and honesty to be delivered.... the quest for power is palpable and destructive.

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