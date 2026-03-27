Prime Minister Albanese has wasted no time overusing the slogan, “the Australian way.” in the vain hope that voters’ blind devotion and love of country can overcome any adversity created by the most incompetent government in contemporary Australian history.

Here are some prime examples of that phrase:

Election night victory speech (3 May 2025):

“Australians have chosen to face global challenges, the Australian way – looking after each other, while building for the future.”

“Australians have chosen the Australian Labor Party as their government. And our government will choose the Australian way. Because we are proud of who we are – and all that we have built together in this country.”

Campaign speech in Perth (13 April 2025):

“That’s what Labor does in times of global uncertainty – we choose the Australian way. Helping people under pressure – and building for the future. Navigating the rough seas, while always keeping our eyes on the horizon.”

“We built Medicare. That’s the Australian way. That is the Labor way. And that is the choice I am asking the Australian people to make on the 3rd of May.”

National Press Club address (10 June 2025):

“To face global challenges, shape economic change and engage with our region in the Australian way. And to build a future where no-one is held back and no-one is left behind.”

“Instead, our people chose to face global challenges in the Australian way. And that is precisely the way for us to compete and succeed in the world and grow and prosper at home. Our own way. On our terms. In our interests.”

Question Time, House of Representatives (31 July 2025):

“…making a difference getting inflation down, at the same time as we’ve got wages up and we’ve kept unemployment low, that is the Labor way, that is the Australian way.”

Social media posts (repeated across X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn – 2025):

“Things are uncertain around the world, and we’re responding the Australian way – by looking after people.”

Australia Day opinion piece (published 26 January 2026):

“Yet this country we love and everything we have achieved together is not the result of luck. It has been built and secured by people working together and caring for each other in the Australian way.”

ABC Radio interview (26 January 2026):

“But for people who say your lot in life is because someone who doesn’t look like you, that’s not the Australian way.”

Press conference with Foreign Minister Penny Wong (13 January 2026):

“the Australian way is to show respect for each other, to respect people for who they are, to allow people to express their faith and to go about their everyday activity without fear of vilification…”

Recurring social media/video messaging (2025):

“Backing workers is the Labor way. And it’s the Australian way.”

“Labor believes in doing things the Australian way. We don’t beg and borrow ideologies from anywhere else in the world. We build on our values. That’s the way forward for us now.”

Even filling your petrol tank with more than you need is apparently not ‘the Australian way’ now.

My grandfather’s generation fought a world war to protect against tyranny and enshrine the Australian way, not to see it used as a punchline. Aussies have always been proud to be forthright and direct. Calling a spade a spade is hard-wired into our DNA. It took a mining safety engineer, Gerry Noonan, to deliver an authentic, expletive-laden spray in an interview about the stupidity of Australia’s energy policies last year. That was the Australian way. It struck a nerve with almost every Australian because it gave them hope that the woke culture warriors who have sought to shutdown open debate could be defeated.

Australians never saw legislation - sold under the banner of ‘social cohesion’ - designed to muzzle us as anything other than control. NSW Premier Chris Minns justified expediting hate speech laws by arguing we cannot have free speech like the United States because of multiculturalism. Is that the Australian way? Shouldn’t cultural enrichment go hand in hand with assimilation with an expectation that those who are given the privilege to live in our country do so because they view the Australian way as superior to the societies in the countries they left? If we had the Australian way then perhaps we would not have had to endure unchecked antisemitism and avoided tragedies like the Bondi massacre. Perhaps the prime minister being booed and heckled amongst what he thought were a safe voter bloc was a reminder of what happens when appeasement is a cornerstone of policy provision.

Is it the Australian way to have a government that is so divisive? Australians at the ballot box resoundingly rejected the Voice to Parliament referendum because they did not wish to be divided, even if many Labor politicians continue to introduce similar legislation through the back door under the guise of treaty. Senator Penny Wong intimated that the Voice should be viewed as a bit like the same sex marriage plebiscite. Once passed, Australians would look back and wonder what all of the fuss was about.

Put simply, day after day, voters can see that their governments do not care about them. Record high energy prices, unchecked inflation, rising interest rates, exploding debt with a credit rating under strain, absurd over-regulation, accelerating business insolvencies, a worsening housing crisis exacerbated by unsustainable migration and politicians who never question being poorly advised by legions of unelected overpaid bureaucrats who reveal everyday they possess no statecraft, so evidently exposed by the fuel crisis which revealed no contingency plans had ever been pondered. Is that the Australian way?

The recent South Australian election has been the first true validation of a population waking up and realising if they want the Australian way back they need to look for alternatives. They are no longer persuaded by biased media slurs and see a real alternative in One Nation. Pauline Hanson, whom built One Nation on solid, consistent foundations wants to put Australians and the Australian way first. What a novel idea!