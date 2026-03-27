Mike Newman

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Conic Tonic's avatar
Conic Tonic
Mar 27

One Nation should adopt the slogan, ‘One Nation is the Australian Way!’ That will guarantee it will never be used again by, Albanese, the Labor Party and the Left in general. Great line to kick off a political career too!!

Fantastic piece once again Mike … your grandfather’s contribution is not lost on me or that of my father who came to Australia from Italy in 1951 … worked bloody hard all his life … but always grateful and appreciative of the opportunity. That’s the only ‘Australian Way’ forward… and who better to promote it!

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Matt Poll's avatar
Matt Poll
Mar 30

Has this meaningless slogan ever NOT been used by Australian politicians pushing a particular policy agenda? Albo seems to have taken it to the next level, using it ad nauseam with no particular policy agenda!

One Nation seems to be the only party that can articulate a consistent vision of what Australia should and should not be. That will serve them well.

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