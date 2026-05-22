“Edison failed hundreds of times before landing the lightbulb. Public servants shouldn’t have quite that luxury with taxpayer funds. But in the search for what works, we still need the courage to try new things. That takes good judgement, a willingness to give untried ideas a run, and an openness to learn from what happens. That’s why at the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, we’ve introduced a new award category: the Edison Award. It recognises those who are prepared to have a crack and get smarter every time they do. #edison #haveacrack” - Secretary of the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) - May, 2026

Having the ‘courage to try new things’ sounds aspirational but it also unmasks the proposition that such thinking is not a mainstream feature of public service culture to have to introduce such an award.

Unfortunately, having personal experience working inside the public sector, the overwhelming majority of staff would never risk putting their heads above the parapet to ‘have a crack’ because public expressions of loyalty to predetermined narratives, no matter how misguided, supersede all else.

Senior bureaucrats work hard to protect comfort zones. The political reliability of subordinates is the prized commodity, not necessarily capability.

One public servant in NSW admitted, “we have a service full of ‘yes’ men that won’t rock the boat of their managers’ agenda…”

Human Resources (HR) policy is an important factor that drives internally focused behaviours. For instance, legislation in NSW allows senior civil servants to be arbitrarily dismissed under section 41 of the Government Sector Employment Act 2013—which covers terminations not related to misconduct or unsatisfactory performance—on payment of a maximum of 38 weeks’ salary. That’s a strong incentive to toe the line.

Which presents an irony.

Government bureaucracies love to talk of themselves as surfing on the cutting edge of innovation, despite being at odds with a system that discourages upsetting the status quo. An organization cannot lead change while refusing to change itself.

Empire Building

Empire building within our public service has been phenomenal over the past few decades.

Federally, we have 1,381 government bodies (departments, agencies, commissions, authorities, corporations etc.) according to the Australian Government Organisations Register (AGOR). The United States has 438. South Korea: 342. China: 178. Japan: 140. Argentina: 111, down 21 since Milei streamlined the public service.

Argentina’s example makes for an interesting approach to efficiency. Through executive decrees (known as DNUs or Decree of Necessity and Urgency), President Javier Milei created the Ministry of Deregulation and State Transformation (MDST) led by Federico Sturznegger. In order to rein in the fiscal deficit, super ministries were formed, excessive layers of bureaucracy were made redundant and budgets in non-essential areas were slashed.

With this sharp reduction in ministries followed a halving of Secretariats (Secretary) from 106 to 53 and a reduction in Under-Secretariats (Deputy Secretary) by 23 percent from 182 to 140.

The first phase of contract non-renewals and initial firings amounted to 15,000 between December 2023 and February 2024. By early 2026, Milei had terminated over 63,000 bureaucratic positions (343,000 to 280,000) or around 18.4 percent of the public sector workforce resulting in savings of around US$2.4 billion (A$3.3 billion).

If Australia was to hypothetically reduce the most recent 385,900 federal government headcount by the same percentage as Argentina did it would equate to a 71,000 reduction and assuming an average salary of c.A$108,000, it would reduce government spending by $7.7 billion.

Given Australian states are suffering from debt and deficit issues, if the same exercise was extrapolated across them, this would equate to a reduction of 367,000 public sector jobs connecting to savings of $36.3 billion or 8 percent of combined state revenues.

An organisational culture problem

The Institute of Public Administration Australia (IPAA) recently hosted a function of 900 senior leaders and young professionals. They made a strong case for why taxpayers should be wary of granting ever more powers to an unelected bureaucratic class.

Apart from the mandatory obsequious welcome to country rituals, a debate was conducted about stewardship - whether it is a skill to be developed or a mindset to be embraced. It only confirmed how out of touch and superficial the public sector is.



Stewardship encompasses accountability, responsibility and transparency.

In the private sector, responsible stewardship is the default setting because failure to do so carries real world consequences including bankruptcy and even jail sentences. In the public sector, bureaucrats rarely pay a price for getting things wrong.

The message that should have been conveyed to the 900 participants is that deeds, not words, add to the veracity of trust.

Unfortunately, trust is taking a beating. There has been a sharp increase in refusals of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests. Maybe stewardship remains an arcane concept across much of government.

Beyond the platitudes and confirmation biases, governments and their departments should first pause and reflect on the hundreds of billions of dollars in costs inflicted on taxpayers no thanks to their own commercial illiteracy. The recurring pattern of underestimating costs, overestimating benefits, and hiring paid consultants to reverse-engineer outcomes to fit the political narrative of the day is unacceptable.

The results speak for themselves.

Taxpayers are definitely not sending a signal that they want more government intervention, nor are they advocating for untried ideas to be fast-tracked.

Take the Bureau of Meteorology (under DCCEEW’s purview) which got caught last year spending $96.5 million (original cost estimate of $4.1 million) on redesigning a website which hardly anyone uses. A few mea culpas, one retirement and zero sackings. Australian taxpayer money misallocated. Who approved it?

Full credit must go to Accenture to have been able to squeeze $78 million out of BOM for the work. In March 2026, Accenture was awarded another $16 million government climate data contract.

Let us not forget that this administration - listening to policy driven by multiple departments - has delivered 50,000 insolvencies, 337,000 households in energy poverty, six-decade low productivity, negative per capita GDP for ten of the last thirteen quarters and the highest inflation in the developed world. It is not a coincidence.

Which is why One Nation’s gas policy, which aims to directly take equity positions in projects, makes so much sense. Taxpayer funds should be invested, not given away as grants or subsidies determined be people who clearly have no consistency when it comes to assessment criteria.



Ask yourself why DCCEEW’s Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) awarded Murchison in Western Australia $814 million for a 3GW electrolyzer but half a year later wrote a cheque to Orica in NSW for $432 million for 50MW or 30 times the relative funding for the same product.

Increasing Overreach

Perhaps more concerning is how indignant some departments, agencies and authorities have become, despite creating the very conditions that led to all of the problems they now face.



Take EnergyCo, an agency of DCCEEW inside the NSW Government. Several of its staff were caught trespassing on private property. When the farmer caught them red-handed and warned headquarters that the police would be called, her concern was flippantly dismissed as an honest mistake. Despite requesting all of the information and documentation taken while illegally on her land to be destroyed, EnergyCo has said the decision has been passed up the chain which is government speak for ‘get stuffed’.

Victorian farmers have also faced threats by condescending body-cam wearing apparatchiks on power trips reciting legislation they have no personal authority to enforce.

Essentially, it is rules for thee but not for me.

That is not stewardship but authoritarian overreach. A perverse thrill to bite the hand of the very people that feed them.

Had government departments understood real stewardship and conducted proper due diligence coupled with sincere community engagement as opposed to showing faux compassion while unilaterally ramming through an ideologically driven climate crusade, there would be no need to engage so disrespectfully or illegally. These failures are 100 percent government-owned. Riding roughshod over law abiding citizens by changing legislation to paper over their own incompetence shows contempt in the extreme.

Whether state, federal or local government, it does not matter. Baroness Margaret Thatcher once said, “the public service is there to serve the liberties of the people, not restrict them.”

One Nation, and more recently the Coalition, have vowed to abolish DCCEEW. With good reason.

Only 4 percent of awarded capacity in wind and solar contracts written under the much vaunted Capacity Investment Scheme Agreements (CISA) hit financial investment decision (FID) in 2025. None of them wind. It has become so embarrassing contracts are having to be rewritten with more of our tax dollars to try to get them to financial close because of poor contingency planning.



To add insult to injury, these contracts were labeled ‘commercial in confidence’, meaning taxpayers have no visibility on cost or extent of long-term liabilities. If these contracts were worth the paper they are printed on, DCCEEW should be shouting from the hilltops about the success.



Legislation like the Safeguard Mechanism and the Environment Protection & Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act have only sought to drive investment offshore. BHP chose Argentina as the destination for a $26 billion copper project, because of the speed, predictability and lower emissions hurdles compared to Australia. LNG giants Chevron, Inpex and JERA have vented similar frustrations.



DCCEEW was the author of the First Nations Clean Energy Strategy 2024-30. Despite the three goals, 11 objectives and 24 priority areas for action, not one estimate was made about expected cost, how many watts in which configuration would be required where and by when. Yet ministers, departments and climate grifters all celebrated it. Despite the likelihood of achieving no tangible outcomes, personal profiling credentials for virtue signalling bureaucrats were gifted this whopper:



“First Nations peoples’ intelligence, creativity, wisdom, resilience and initiative are assets to be recognised and celebrated, while also acknowledging and addressing existing disadvantage. By recognising the strength of First Nations peoples and their communities, it is possible to lay down pathways that support self-determination. This requires a broad understanding of the diverse needs of different people, and a genuine appreciation of First Nations politics and identity. This includes consideration of specific cohorts, including women, people living with disability, youth, LGBTQIA+ people, older persons, and First Nations peoples who live in remote and regional areas.”

Put simply, DCCEEW has had long enough to ‘have a crack’. Other departments too.

It was refreshing to hear Senator Pauline Hanson announce that no government bureaucrats would ever sit on the board of the Australian Natural Wealth Investment Corporation (ANWIC). Telling.

It is time to acknowledge that excessive government is the problem for so many of Australia’s economic woes. The latest federal budget architecture is based on the same flawed reasoning that continues to impoverish our nation.

If government departments like DCCEEW are to truly embrace a culture of thinking outside the box then they need to stop hiring within their own ranks. The lack of private sector expertise within the public service is why so many poor policy choices continue to be made.

In the climate space, the fuel crisis has exposed our vulnerability. Economic resilience will never be driven by ideology. Minister Chris Bowen likes to talk of energy sovereignty in the form of wind, solar and batteries but this is utterly laughable when virtually the entire system is built on the subsidisation of imports from a country who treats us as a vassal state.

The massive cost blowouts in renewables, the delayed transmission deployment and the continued vilification of fossil fuels poses real risks to our long-term future prosperity. We do not need departments to have a crack. We need them to get out of the way, reduce red, green and black tape that has ruined our international reputation and let the private sector have air to allocate capital driven by appropriate risk appetite based on predictability. Failure to do so will mean Darwin Awards will be more appropriate than Edison Awards.