Mike Newman

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Matt Smith's avatar
Matt Smith
2d

Well said, more people need to read this.

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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
2d

As Reagan said, the most terrifying words you'll ever hear are "I'm from the government and I'm here to help". Another cracking (pun intended) article demonstrating the hole Australia is in is being dug bigger and deeper every day socialists have hold of legislation and the public purse.

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