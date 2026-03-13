“You can throw your phone away and trade that Mercedes in for a bicycle or a horse to start hunting for your own food and living in a tent, but you’ll be the only one and it won’t make a damn bit of difference. Plus, I hear the moral high ground gets real windy at night…” - Tommy Norris, Landman

Whether it be the current fuel shortages which are sold as political not real, the exposure of the systematic self sabotage of our once reliable energy system or the dog in the manger attitude to our second and third largest export markets, there is one unalienable truth: Australia lacks statecraft. Blame shifting is a national pastime in the halls of parliament but the solutions closet remains bare.

It does not require a membership from Mensa for Australians to question why our country, despite being home to some of the most abundant stocks of coal, gas, iron ore, uranium and countless minerals in high demand around the world, suffers such expensive energy.

While NSW Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner, I often asked Japanese and Korean companies a simple question. If they woke up tomorrow and discovered Japan or Korea was actually Australia and the local newspaper informed them of the wealth of resources at their disposal, would they build an all renewables grid? Naturally, they all laughed and replied that they would make good use of such abundant resource wealth to create even cheaper energy and build ultra-competitive manufacturing capabilities off the back of it.

Japan and Korea are afflicted with the same problem - they are near as makes no difference totally dependent on imported energy. Their economic development agencies, the Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry (METI) in Japan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) in Korea, work hand in glove with industry to build proper harmonious statecraft. They forecast multiple decades in advance to ensure they have the right energy mix to keep their industries supplied with abundant, cheap and reliable power. Toyota, Hyundai, Samsung, Panasonic, Nippon Steel, POSCO and countless others demand no less. METI and MOTIE are the reason both nations have comfortably over 200 days of oil supply and considerable refining capacity onshore. It is not their first Middle-East conflict rodeo hence the infrastructure to weather the storm.

Korea goes one better. It developed an Office for Government Policy Coordination (OPC), reporting directly to the Prime Minister. The OPC plans and coordinates key national policies, especially those requiring cooperation across multiple ministries. It also leads and implements regulatory reform, including the review of new/amended legislation to ensure that duplication and conflicting policy positions do not evolve.

Australia, on the other hand, suffers from policy on the run. Our federal and state departments are often misaligned with reality. Take NSW EnergyCo, which celebrated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transport for NSW because the hidden truth was the local NSW Police refused requests to operate roadblocks at 3am on skeleton staff because the logistics of hauling 80-metre wind turbines from the port bound for renewable energy zones had been an afterthought. The signing and public celebration of a MoU between two branches of the same government speaks volumes as to the lack of self-awareness and poor lines of communication. In the private sector, divisions of one company do not sign MoUs. They just crack on much the way the OPC would in Korea.

Australian governments planned an energy system that created the conditions to phase out base load coal-fired power - by publicly pillorying it at every opportunity - before ensuring that renewables could be deployed in sufficient quantities in time to offset any closures. Several states dynamited decommissioned coal-fired power infrastructure as a sacrifice to the climate cult gods. Blame every delay, massive cost overrun, energy bill relief program or opaque renewables scheme as a reminder of what happens when politics takes precedent to physics. Han Fei summed it up best when he said,



”He who claims to be sure of something for which there is no evidence is a fool, and he who acts on the basis of what cannot be proved is an imposter.”

The moral of the story is simple. Our energy system deployment has been the equivalent of attempting take-off in an unfinished aircraft without wings. Yet our political leaders expect us, not only to trust the aeronautical science but sanctimoniously wag their fingers and yell “blasphemer” to anyone who remotely challenges the data from the supposed unimpeachable integrity of the government ‘engineering’ departments who designed it.

Economist Milton Friedman once argued that programs should be judged on their results as opposed to their intentions. Is that why we have multi-billion dollar blowouts in the 5-10x magnitude across multiple transmission projects? Is that a reason for a swathe of draconian regulations designed to punish those who believe in property rights so that the government can paper over their incompetence? Never mind that no accountability is being taken for lacking a basic plan that should have been executed on the back of extensive due diligence rather than ideological zealotry which sees commercial viability as a default rather than the crucial element? Is that why households in energy poverty have doubled to 337,000 over the past five years?

An Australian energy minister once asked me how soon the Japanese and Koreans would stop using coal if we supplied their hydrogen or ammonia needs. To think that the relevant department had clearly not provided any sensible answer to the minister was telling enough. I replied that even if we could supply them with all of their long-term 2050 demand forecast tomorrow, coal and gas would be weaned off the system over a period of twenty years. Puzzled, the minister questioned the rationale. Put simply, the Japanese and Koreans would beta-test these newer forms of energy generation in the system and identify every conceivable risk factor from production, supply chain volatility, safety, transport, logistics, reliability, long term price and cost effectiveness before even entertaining the prospect of phasing out coal or gas-fired power. It was all about bulletproofing resilience, because failure is not an option when one has no access to natural resources in their own backyard.

Strangely, as records continue to be set in the global production and/or consumption of coal, gas, oil and most other fossil fuel derivatives, Australia continues to forge a pathway built on platitudes and endless taxpayer subsidies which continue to deliver negative returns on investment.

Perhaps Japan’s effective seven-decade one-party state has helped shape long-term strategic thinking devoid in Australia which is at the mercy of three year electoral cycles. However it should not be an excuse.

The inability for incumbent parties in Australia to concisely articulate much less formulate credible statecraft, especially energy, is of deep concern. Instead, our political classes - federal and state - have been willing accomplices in the renewables transition that has accelerated the creation of an overgrown self-serving industry packed full of woke globalist WEF-loving Surry Hills cocktail party going climate zealots whose fundamental commercial illiteracy has exacerbated the perversion of an energy system because they were fleeced by savvy grifters and special interest groups who ignore their moral compass through indifference at accelerating impoverishment at taxpayers expense.



If Australia started embracing those countries that have mastered statecraft instead of throwing up roadblocks that impedes their energy security, perhaps they could teach us a thing or two about how to unscramble the mess created by those kneeling at the altar of the pagan climate deities. Having worked extensively with these countries it will not be hard to find constructive mutually beneficial commercial exchanges of trade, technology and inbound investment that takes a long-term view instead of the expedient rinse and repeat cycle of uncosted short-term sugar hit promises cobbled together in a rushed pre-election policy scramble to dupe voters by bribing them with their own money before it is too late. Time is running out.