Mike Newman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Les Laidlaw's avatar
Les Laidlaw
Mar 13

Bravo - a succinct distillation of the mess we find ourselves in today. It's a pity the wokerati won't read it, or if they do they will be ideologically obliged to ignore it and continue on the slippery slope.

Reply
Share
Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
Mar 15

"If Australia started embracing those countries that have mastered statecraft..."

Mike another searing piece highlighting the malaise infecting Australia's leadership. It would be encouraging to see our leadership embracing countries that successfully employ statecraft to analyse national security risks (energy, food, defence, employment, AI) and strategically position their nations' long-term futures, but... that would mean our politicitans, public servants, policy advisors and even our universities parking their arrogance and applying honest, critical thinking and facts rather than ideologies to national issues. Unfortunately none of this has been seen in the political/policy landscape for at least two decades. The paucity of statesmanship skills and talent of those in positions where such decisions could and should be made has been glaringly obvious: leadership across the various tiers from Fed Gov to education is now modelled on a machine that feeds the beast of self-interest rather than the national interest. We are on a hiding to nowhere currently.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture