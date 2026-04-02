Mike Newman

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Peter Crew's avatar
Peter Crew
Apr 2Edited

I see what you did there - LOL. At least he's consistent, his speech was about as comprehensive as his answers in question time.

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Rossini's avatar
Rossini
Apr 2

In reality what else could you expect! Knowing his current/past performances.

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