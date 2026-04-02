The Wartime Prime Minister
We do a deep dive into the strategic brilliance contained in PM Anthony Albanese’s speech to the nation.
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We do a deep dive into the strategic brilliance contained in PM Anthony Albanese’s speech to the nation.
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I see what you did there - LOL. At least he's consistent, his speech was about as comprehensive as his answers in question time.
In reality what else could you expect! Knowing his current/past performances.