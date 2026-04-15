Mike Newman

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WolfmanOz's avatar
WolfmanOz
14hEdited

Unfortunately it’s going to take some serious pain ie a severe recession before Australia wakes up to the new reality that it faces.

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Graeme Jorgensen's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen
14h

Thank you Mike, for this very necessary and informative lesson in utterly misguided governance. I long for the day when you might actually have a lesson which is appealing and refreshing to take notice of. The end of government and a bureaucracy as we know them now, will be wonderful news for most of us.

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