“The real goal should be reduced government spending, rather than balanced budgets achieved by ever rising tax rates to cover ever rising spending.” - Thomas Sowell

Australian taxpayers are once again being forced to tighten their belts while this government and its departments loosen theirs. The May 12 budget was already looking iffy before the events in Iran kicked off which exposed a gaping chasm in our energy security and the costs - direct and indirect - this could extol.

Apologies for sounding like a broken record:

Over 50,000 insolvencies since Albanese took office including over 9,000 housing and construction firms in the middle of a housing shortage, Unchecked migration levels putting pressure on chronic housing shortage, Productivity at six decade lows, GDP per capita negative 10 of the last 13 quarters, Government responsible for 8 out of 10 new jobs, Inflation rising (before the attack on Iran), Higher interest rates putting pressure on mortgages, Budget deficits as far as the eye can see, Business confidence suffering the second sharpest monthly fall in 37 years, Consumer confidence at near historic lows with largest drop since the pandemic, Sharply higher energy prices leading to 337,000 households in energy poverty, double the 2020 level. Massive multi-billion dollar cost blow outs on renewables roll out. No contingency plan for liquid fuels in place.

In a bid to add insult to injury, Treasurer Jim Chalmers is seeking to impose a retrospective capital gains tax (CGT) for investors in the mining, infrastructure and the energy spaces dating back two decades. As the government continues to run out of other people’s money, they are leaving no stone unturned in the quest to fuel (no pun intended) their addiction to uncontrolled spending while biting the hand that feeds them.

‘Predictability’ is the most important word in investing. That means the provision of a stable regulatory and taxation environment. Investors commit when they can model a sound commercial pathway backed by mutual transparency.

Is it any wonder that no Australian state occupies any top 10 position for global mining attractiveness. NSW and Victoria now rank in the bottom quartile behind Zimbabwe, the DR Congo and the Ivory Coast. The Harvard Economic Complexity Index ranks Australia 105th out of 145 nations. In a decade we are forecast to fall to 137th. In 2025, the Business Council of Australia ranked our nation 38th out of 42 nations in business taxation as well as investment restrictions and 37th in regulation. Dr. Chalmers, are you listening?

Not to worry, Austrade told international investors they needed to look at Australia’s energy transition with “fresh eyes” to stay on top of the ever evolving policy landscape i.e. unpredictability. It is disturbing to see what c.$500 million gets taxpayers from our trade and investment commission. Austrade is even spruiking green smelting opportunities, the same ones that the government is having to subsidize to prevent their closure to keep up the facade of a Future Made in Australia. The same firms that never needed government help when cheap and reliable coal-fired baseload power was abundant. Perhaps former President Ronald Reagan had Tomago and Mt. Isa in mind when he said, “if it moves tax it. If it keeps moving regulate it. If it stops moving, subsidise it.”

If Austrade bothered to deep dive into the inconvenient truth instead of pander to internal departmental dogma, it would quickly learn that Japan and Korea’s largest steel producers have committed to less than 1 percent of their respective global output to green steel development over the coming three decades so they can add a footnote in an annual report as being committed to ESG friendly activities. They know there is no market for customers paying premiums on the same product. It is mere lip service.

What cannot be denied is that imposing retrospective CGT will do nothing but dampen investor spirits, especially from North Asia. While diplomats regularly wax lyrical about the 50th anniversary of the Nara Treaty this year and sing kumbaya about the strength of the relationship, our government is mad if it thinks surprise taxation will be a transaction free move that investors will be prepared to suck up. This week, one of Japan’s largest energy companies, Inpex, made it clear that our onerous regulatory and approvals regime is making it harder to commit. Other energy giants, Idemitsu and JERA have muttered the same frustrations last year. Energy security is national security in North Asia and Australia is fast earning a worrying but deserved reputation for political risk. This will reinforce those growing concerns.

All this anti-business taxation introduced at a time that Albanese is going on a regional begging tour to secure liquid fuel supplies from neighbours because the current trajectory suggests that this crisis, as evidenced by the NSW Government’s establishment of a Liquid Fuel Emergency Operations Centre, portends far worse to come. Japan has offered to help with their strategic reserves but nothing shows gratitude more than letting Chalmers potentially tax her corporates to fill his empty coffers? The ultimate irony was Albanese, in 2020, lambasted the Coalition for not keeping 90 days of onshore reserves. Yet, his government sits in the 20-30 day range on petrol, diesel and avgas. Worse, Energy Minister Chris Bowen now talks of the sunshine not being affected by the Straits of Hormuz as if his economically ruinous renewables plan was a form of prescient genius. Await the risk of energy lockdown in coming months. Enforceable only if the police can fill their tanks to pursue people breaking bad laws.

Do not forget the time Treasurer Jim Chalmers spoke of understanding the cost-of-living pain experienced by voters at the time of the first recent rate hike to then increase fuel and alcohol levies at the same time. So generous was the government that Albanese even bragged on social media about not raising draught beer excise for two years while his clueless ministers clinked beer cans on TikTok as a virtue signalling exercise not realising, non-draught booze tax had gone up. Cringeworthy optics befitting of a juvenile government.

Australians are being treated like mugs. Pump up your tyres, remove the roof racks, empty the boot, take public transport and act in ‘the Australian way’. We are at a precipice.

Australia has everything it needs to ensure its own energy independence to underpin economic security yet outsources virtually all of it to a country that does not share our values and burns our coal to make the very solar panels we import. The Ministry of Commerce in Beijing must celebrate its success on a regular basis to have so easily convinced the most gullible nation on earth to continue to subsidise their industries in solar, wind, batteries and EVs. Want proof? Austrade actually went on record crowning our biggest net zero achievement is the taxpayer funded purchase of imports from a regime that regularly treats us with contempt.

While in no way wishing to see increased odds of a recession because we have actively jettisoned so many buffers, voters are quickly waking up to the fact that experience is a harsh teacher. They are getting the test first and the lesson afterwards. Our low-resolution political class continue to be more interested in selling an economic track record which is not backed by delivery.

One Nation’s rise to the position of unofficial opposition will get tested in the Nepean and Farrer by-elections next month. No wonder the incumbent parties are worried. They can see a growing number of voters want change because as Thomas Sowell once pointed out, “No one will really understand politics until they understand that politicians are not trying to solve our problems. They are trying to solve their own problems—of which getting elected and re-elected are number one and number two. Whatever is number three is far behind.” Perhaps One Nation founder Pauline Hanson staying consistent for three decades in her beliefs is resonating with a public that feels disenfranchised. Authenticity is refreshing…who knew?