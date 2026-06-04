Mike Newman

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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
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Ahhhh... the mandarin class in Australian bureaucracy. I've met a few (and their minions in the lower ranks) and as a generalisation I can safely say I have seldom detected any sign of intelligent life. There are exceptions of course, but they remain just that. From Mike Newman's Substacks, it's pretty obvious he is absolutely the exception. The early lesson I learned in business was that if a bureaucrat solved something, there was a collective fear that the virus might spread and they'd all be doing it... the consequence being they would endanger their existence and their long-established right to continue, uninterrupted, on their career paths of failing ever upwards. OK: I've got that off my chest. The fact is that many overseas would-be investors have been badly bruised by Australia. I am sure that Japan and Korea, with their good manners, profound efficiency (seemingly another DNA trait) and strong nationalistic views, must look at us in complete bewilderment. Australia is on the precipice: if Labor is returned, Australia is finished, and the repair job will be so monumental and costly that it would likely not recover for decades. If the Coalition forms Government, it is somewhat better, but judging by the internal disputes in their own backyards, compromise after compromise would be injected, and investment would not know whether it was dealing with Arthur or Martha. If Australia is to (a) survive and (b) succeed, then (c) One Nation needs to become the next Federal Government in their own right. They have already injected gusts of fresh air into many policy areas, not the least of which is to stop demonising our assets and to embrace, rejoice in, and benefit from them. Japan and Korea will likely hold their breath for the moment, being cautious, considered and mindful of protocol given their cultural DNAs, but it cannot hurt to engage with One Nation's senior advisors and decision-makers to at the very least, confirm that should we be fortunate in voting in a new can-do, Australia-first government, then we will be open for business.

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zack d's avatar
zack d
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It would be a risky move to align with One Nation because One Nation is unlikely to stay in power for long once it gets there

In almost no time most Australians will shift to the left, far left - who ever happens to occupy that space at the time

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