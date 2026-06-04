“You miss 100 percent of the shots you do not take” - Wayne Gretzky

It has started to dawn on North Asian governments and investors that the orange wave, aka One Nation’s stellar rise in popularity, is no flash in the pan. Now that several opinion polls put the conservative party in pole position, they can no longer ignore the reality that politics in Australia is seismically shifting, and quickly.

For the past nine months, I have actively engaged with these cohorts to advise them to start entertaining the idea that One Nation could form opposition and potentially government. Not from any point of political bias, but as a rational assessment of the shifting sands in Australian politics.

For countries that have never been required in the past to engage beyond a two party system, initial hesitance can be forgiven. However, the sensible strategy now is to get ahead of the curve because there is no downside to building relationships and engaging directly with One Nation to create an environment that fosters mutual understanding with a party that actually shares many of the same values, especially energy security, an area creating the most trauma within the bilateral relationship. By engaging with One Nation now, the groundwork will have already been laid if they manage to get into power. There are no downsides.

One observation made during my time in government was the unnecessary subservience shown by North Asian investors to federal and state governments in the hope that it might curry favour for winning projects or funding grants. While there is nothing wrong with cultural politeness, waiting patiently for an application to be processed makes no sense if it is measured in years, not months, if at all.

Take Korean Electric Power Company (KEPCO). It waited patiently for a decade to receive a coal mining license in the Bylong Valley before being unceremoniously rejected, despite the state government collecting $400 million in exploration licenses throughout. After two High Court appeals which were rejected, the company ended up being saddled with a US$1 billion stranded asset. KEPCO provides 85 percent of Korea’s electricity. Raising cattle in NSW has still not been added to the core business groups on KEPCO’s corporate website.

The problem of mixed messaging gets exacerbated by the fact that incumbent government ministers continue to rely too heavily on departments run by career bureaucrats who often lack the necessary industry expertise in their portfolio to understand commercial dynamics. What this does is hand power to unelected one-eyed senior bureaucrats who become kings and queens in the land of the blind.

Unfortunately, this mentality pervades at a federal level too. Senior bureaucrats within Austrade are imploring investors look at our ever evolving policy settings with ‘fresh eyes’ to keep up with the latest changes despite these being the decisive elements that have fuelled investor anxiety and continues to dissuade financial commitments.

The coal reservation directive in February 2023 by the NSW Government perfectly encapsulates how ill-thought out policy on the fly can create unintended consequences. NSW Treasury - under the Coalition at the time - believed that the Japanese would be ambivalent to new directives because they were making mega profits on surging coal prices. As Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner to the region at the time, the immediate advice to Sydney was this would be a ‘disastrous decision’ because 99.9 percent of the anxiety caused will be the inability for North Asian customers to deliver on contracts to customers, irrespective of profitability.

It was also firmly stated that such actions could undermine other present and future major investments in the state because our already tattered reputation for predictability and trust would take even bigger hits. Furthermore, it was impressed upon the Sydney teams that Japanese and Korean companies may be mortal enemies in combat but they are tight knit communities who play golf and have family BBQs together so bad outcomes spread like wildfire over beers, sake and soju.

Luckily, the advice was eventually taken after breaking protocol, bypassing obstinate departments and directly speaking to decision makers to ensure the North Asians were granted an exemption on evergreen contracts. Success does not come easy unless you have those willing to fight hard for it, rather than deflect via internally serving department protocols.

North Asian investors need to concede the game has to change. I have often remarked to them that China tends to get what it wants with Australia because it adopts an aggressive stance. That is not to say Japan and Korea need to exercise similar stern discourse but at the very least be more assertive. Too many excellent opportunities have gone begging due to Australian officials misconstruing cultural politeness as a form of passive acceptance. No!

Having lived in Japan for over a quarter of a century, I speak the language and know the culture extremely well but there is a level of understanding that only natives can interpret because it is hard-wired into their social DNA. The same is true for Japanese and Koreans who speak English and have lived here for decades when it comes to understanding the idiosyncrasies of Aussies, especially self-deprecation and the subtlety of giving praise in a manner that shows utter contempt.

Therefore, the recent release of One Nation’s LNG policy is the sort of thinking that should seriously encourage Japanese and Korean investors. First, because they conscientiously engaged industry including North Asian stakeholders. Second, One Nation wants true skin in the game and third, bureaucrats will play no part in operations.

In an attempt by other political parties to criticise this policy as a form of left-wing state control, nothing could be further from the truth. If that were true, why would One Nation hand over all operational responsibility to the industry experts to execute? A real dyed-in-the-wool state controlled entity would insert its preferred apparatchiks to exercise control to ensure it sang to government’s narrative. One Nation is about sensible partnership where goals not only align, but provide investors with significant comfort around predictability that has been lacking for so long.

One Nation’s proposed Australian Natural Wealth Investment Corporation (ANWIC) speaks a language both North Asian nations crave. With government as a partner, it will dramatically reduce the risk of uncertainty because the foundation is built where the private sector is free to execute unbridled from departments desperately seeking insert themselves to remain relevant.

At the same time, One Nation has openly stated it intends to axe the Department of Climate Change, Energy, The Environment and Water (DCCEEW) as well as get rid of the Safeguard Mechanism and other onerous regulations that kill business. A special emphasis has been placed on turning around approvals inside 6 months and cutting red, green, black and blue tape. What is there not to like?

One Nation clearly wants mutually beneficial outcomes driven through sensible engagement at the top. That suggests direct-dealing with decision makers where government departments are expected to perform their proper function as administrators rather than pretending to be deal originators. Not superficial ministerial meetings with open-ended promises that provide an opportunity for government departments to go through the motions and set up meaningless programs administered by those with insufficient skillsets to make sound judgements and damage our deteriorating national reputation for ease of doing business.

For over four decades, advocating for the North Asian relationship with Australia has been a personal passion. As a father of three, soon to be four half-Japanese children, I can safely say I have considerable skin in the game. It is a relationship that Australia can no longer afford to put on auto-pilot.

Japan, and similarly Korea, are respectful monocultures which place exceptionally high watermarks for trust, relationships and long-term signals of mutual understanding. They are not transactional people but they will rarely directly express disappointment to those that let them down. If they ever raise their voices, you can be assured that frustration is redlining. That phase has started.

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Nara Treaty between Australia and Japan this year, it goes without saying there is a lot of goodwill on the surface. Beneath the formalities, Australia’s once iron clad reliability has never been more in question since the Safeguard Mechanism and EPBC Act which undermines one of Japan’s most important fundamentals - energy security. Energy security is national security and recent events have triggered that rational fear. Inpex, JERA and Idemitsu’s needles have hit the rev limiter. That is also why Japanese PM Takaichi made a specific point to get predictability around fossil fuels set in stone in her May 2026 visit to Canberra.

Korea holds a lot of nostalgia towards Australia. They deeply acknowledge our sacrifice during the Korean War and we put POSCO, Korea’s largest steel maker, on the map by selling them critical supplies of iron ore over five decades ago when other nation’s laughed at the little upstart out of their boardrooms. POSCO is now Australia’s single largest export customer, larger than total exports to the UK and Singapore combined. They have not forgotten but at the same time are losing patience.

Put simply, Australia needs a hard reset. The time for Japanese and Korean industries to engage One Nation is now and envisage what the future may end up like.

While current polling does not automatically equate to votes on polling day, Japanese and Korean officials as well as investors can get ahead of the curve by providing frank and fearless feedback on what works and what does not in Australia.



In closing, I am reminded of my frequent engagements with North Asian investors and governments. I often told them that I do not want them just to be nice. I said I need to hear the truth behind what is making your life difficult in my state and I won’t let you leave until you tell me because I can’t help if I don’t understand exactly where the roadblocks are.

The reply through after divulging pent up frustrations through relieved voices was often, “you do not sound like you’re from government.”

Here endeth the lesson.