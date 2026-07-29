“If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. If it stops moving, subsidize it.” - Ronald Reagan, 40th President of the United States

Ronald Reagan’s wry observation on the progressive instinct has become the operating manual of the Albanese government. The recently concluded 50th Australian Labor Party (ALP) National Conference in Adelaide offered bewildered citizens another glimpse inside a machine determined to double down on the very failures that are steadily impoverishing a once-great nation. Speeches dripped with platitudes and self-appraisal, yet the gathering at least acknowledged the real threat: One Nation, as confirmed by the latest Demos AU MRP modelling showing the party competitive enough to force a hung parliament.

It is not hard to see why.

Resorting to tropes that castigate One Nation as anti-migrant, divisive or any other pejorative only confirms a party that has no idea how to combat this looming threat. Labor pretends that the voting public is still prepared to overlook a party that consistently over-promises, under-delivers and repeatedly lies through its back teeth. The truth is more and more constituents are done. Perhaps the most accurate poll was the 80,000 Aussies from across the nation that donated $5 million to the One Nation ‘Fire the Liar’ campaign. To date, Albanese has yet to confirm how much his party raised at the same time. One Nation independently audited its figures. Labor…crickets.

When the anti-semitic elements within the ALP were not consumed debating the precise language around Hamas or calling for the removal of the Union Jack from our national flag at the conference, the balance of its members relished every opportunity to scorn the productive people forced to fund their Fabian socialist largesse. The only result is a government that has perfected Reagan’s sequence: tax the productive, regulate them into paralysis, then subsidise the resulting stagnation and support the narrative managers who feed the grifters who mutually excuse it.

Perhaps the recent forced resignation of Jacinta Allan - the most unpopular (and unelected) Premier in Australian history - proved that even a traditionally left-leaning Victoria has reached the debilitating limits of socialism. Experience is a hard teacher. Constituents got the test first and the lesson afterwards.

The Theatre of Politics Over the Imperative of Governance

As written in The Selfie State, the diagnosis is clinical. Amid rising hardship, the theatre of politics trumps the work of governance. The uniparty is not trying to solve the nation’s problems; it is solving its own problems of election and re-election. Social media becomes the primary arena. Cringeworthy posts, aura-farming videos and identity celebrations substitute for competence. Cabinet gender balance is openly cheered despite the prime minister indulging in lewd locker room talk requiring his female colleagues run interference to cover the blatant hypocrisy. The opposition’s own media stunts prove equally hollow. Authenticity cannot be outsourced.

Prime Minister Albanese has single-handedly cheapened the office by appearing on a podcast that traded in the lowest common denominator while attending carefully curated dinners. When pressed about a Point Piper fundraising dinner hosted by a young man whose father faces substantial alleged liabilities to the Australian Taxation Office, the Prime Minister’s defence was that he attends “lots of dinners.” Nothing to see here. So much for promising to be the most transparent government with the worst record on freedom of information as written in detail here.

Make no mistake. The ALP is now the party for the elites, not the working class. As Australians face rising costs and stagnant real wages, it only deepens the sense of a governing class insulated from consequence. Contrast that with Pauline Hanson who has openly been transparent about her benefactors.

Our Selfie State is in full bloom: government as performance, capability subordinated to identity and narrative, and a primary vote dipping into the 20s but behaving as possessing a commanding mandate for more of the same.

The latest example occurred on July 28, 2026 in Wangi Wangi on the Central Coast, NSW. The local federal member spoke about endless jobs and growth opportunities that would be created off the back of a new high speed rail corridor without citing a single number to back the claims. The only clear message that was repeated was assurances that the local Awabakal and Worimi communities would be front and centre of the consultation process. The Labor way of focusing on virtue signalling instead of discussing real-world costings such as the untold billions of dollars that will be required to dig 115 kilometres of tunnels between Western Sydney and Newcastle. Given Snowy Hydro 2.0 requires only 27km of tunnelling, should we expect a 20-fold blow out on high speed rail?

The Australian High Speed Rail Authority (AHSRA) indulged in the platitudes and obsequious colour coding directed at ‘First Nations’.

The net zero focus of the AHSRA also means that any approval of $100s of billions of funding to build it will only deliver 86,000 tonnes CO2-e savings per annum, equivalent to 0.019 percent of the annual national total. Tokenist optics at best.

Having lived in Japan for a quarter of a century, HSR has absolute merit for regional economic expansion. However, rational economics driven by experts that have delivered zero fatalities since 1964 and have had a Central Japan Rail representative office in Sydney for over two decades are a much better bet than relying on agencies prioritising moral preening.

Tax, Regulate, Subsidise: The Economic Core

Reagan’s sequence maps cleanly onto the Albanese record. Productive activity is taxed more heavily. Capital formation is regulated into flight. When the private sector inevitably slows, the response is subsidy and expanded public employment.

In From Lucky Country to Paradise Lost, the trajectory is traced from post-GFC prosperity driven by the China boom to a present of six-decade lows in productivity, negative per-capita GDP growth in most recent quarters, and domestic investment languishing at 1990s levels. National debt will climb toward the two trillion-dollar mark. Treasurer Jim Chalmers acknowledges the path is unsustainable yet continues to rummage through the tax code for new revenue while the Reserve Bank warns of strain. The instinct is always to tax more rather than spend less or reform the structures that destroy growth.

Energy policy is the purest expression of the disease. An ideological commitment to a renewables-only pathway has produced higher retail prices, reliability risks and a flight of capital. Major North Asian investors now view Australia as a jurisdiction that is not serious about attracting medium- to long-term capital. Approval times lengthen, land claims create uncertainty, and regulatory duplication multiplies. Capital simply goes elsewhere—to jurisdictions that still understand that reliable, affordable energy is the foundation of prosperity rather than a moral fashion accessory.

The latest CSIRO GenCost report highlighted what we already knew. Net zero increases electricity costs across all scenarios. At a deeper level, one might cynically view this admission by CSIRO that allowing themselves to be captured by the government’s ‘chosen’ narrative may prove costly if One Nation is in a position to abolish many of these climate zealot depots. Better to ask for forgiveness?

How much faith can we have when NSW Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said in Budget Estimates, "I've got really smart people but I have no idea who it is…I have a brilliant team in Energy in New South Wales-some of the best public servants in the world in relation to energy and managing the transformation that New South Wales is undertaking. They look every single day…” when referring to a question on the Medium Term Projected Assessment of System Adequacy (MTPASA) modelling. Aidan Morrison of the Centre for Independent Studies, wrote on X, “the [Energy Security Target Monitor] ESTM report that the "really smart" people are so sure have this covered, admits up-front that it doesn't have covered exactly the things that MT PASA is intended to cover…Blackouts be coming. Which is exactly what the AEMO MTPASA report showed. Which these guys were completely ignorant of.”

If these are the best public servants in the world in energy and managing transformation, how bad do the rest have to be?!

Now a rift is growing between AEMO and NSW EnergyCo which reveals exactly what happens when some of the “best public servants in the world,” who are not across the detail, imperil a state with rolling blackouts because of sheer incompetence and a minister relying on their advice. Heads should roll. NSW taxpayers are likely to be on the hook to pay for this mess and should expect to bail out renewables projects that can’t reach financial close because there is no transmission to connect to.

Therefore, when the private sector responds rationally by throttling investment back because of bureaucratic blunders, the government reaches for the subsidy bucket. It appears in industry policy, where selective handouts to favoured projects coexist with broad regulatory hostility to the mining and manufacturing that actually generate surplus. Rent-seeking becomes the only rational game in town. Organisations learn that the surest path to survival is not productivity or customer service but proximity to the government teat. Which is exactly what this government wants - reliance on the state.

Media Capture and the Subsidized Narrative

The most recent illustration is the Journalism Assistance Fund. The Albanese government is now subsidizing the careers of roughly 2,000 journalists across 184 media outlets at a cost of $67 million to the taxpayer. The official rationale is “public interest journalism” and media diversity. The practical effect is the further insulation of a media class whose commercial model has collapsed and whose political incentives align with the government that now helps pay their wages.

Australians are entitled to conclude that the supposed independent media are, in significant measure, grifters too. When the state funds both the public broadcasters and large parts of the commercial and independent sector, the space for genuine adversarial scrutiny narrows. Narrative management becomes easier. The failures of energy policy, the growth of the bureaucracy, the decline in living standards and the hollowing of the productive economy receive softer coverage than they warrant. The subsidy closes the feedback loop that democracy requires.

Take the shameless media clickbait that sensationalised One Nation being at risk of losing its party status in Queensland for failing to provide financial statements. One Nation stated it was complying with the Office of Fair Trading’s (OFT) request to lodge audited financial statements by 18th August, 2026. That is to say, a complete nothing burger.

Remember this support sits on top of propagandised journalism courtesy of the $1.3 billion taxpayer dollars already allocated to the ABC which incidentally has faced no formal investigation by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) for the disgraceful sexualised violence portrayed in a programme pointed at Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart. The Communications Minister Anika Wells has washed her hands of it claiming “editorial independence.”

Bureaucracy, Low-Resolution Thinking and the Misallocation of Capital

Culling legions of bureaucrats is not, by itself, the answer. There are far larger savings—and far greater gains in national capability—to be had by removing entire programmes and the budgets that sustain them. Australia now supports 1,381 federal government bodies. The federal public service has expanded dramatically. Career public servants who lack real-world commercial experience call the shots on how the private sector must operate. This is reverse democracy: unelected officials on million dollar packages with limited skin in the game design the rules under which risk-takers must live.

The Lightbulb Moment captured this cultural pathology. Public service cultures reward loyalty to predetermined narratives over evidence or results. Innovation awards are created precisely because risk-taking has been extinguished. Cost overruns on websites, inconsistent funding of energy projects, and legislation that drives multi-billion-dollar investments offshore are treated as unfortunate rather than career-ending. There are no consequences comparable to those faced by a private manager who destroys capital. The result is low-resolution thinking applied at national scale: one-dimensional policies that ignore second-order effects, ideological commitments insulated from feedback, and a growing class of people whose prosperity depends on the continued expansion of the state.

Milei’s Argentina offers the contrasting case. Aggressive deregulation, a genuine reduction in the size of the state, and a willingness to endure short-term pain produced a budget surplus, collapsing inflation and a surge in investor confidence. Australia’s political class has chosen the opposite path: more bodies, more programmes, more regulation, more subsidies, and a rhetorical commitment to “fairness” that masks the steady transfer of resources from the productive to the protected.

The Larger Pattern

The failures of the Albanese government can be categorised with some precision. First, the substitution of political theatre and identity performance for the hard work of governance. Second, the systematic application of Reagan’s sequence—tax, regulate, subsidise—to every domain of economic life. Third, the capture of significant parts of the media through direct subsidy, reducing the quality of democratic feedback. Fourth, the expansion of a low-resolution bureaucracy that lacks commercial experience yet designs the rules for those who do. Fifth, the resulting capital flight, productivity collapse and erosion of living standards that the same government then seeks to manage through further intervention.

These are not isolated missteps. They form a coherent system. The ALP Conference in Adelaide showed a party still congratulating itself while the electorate, as measured by Demos AU and by the rise of One Nation, is already looking for the exit. The productive classes are being asked to fund a machine that scorns them. The narrative managers are being paid to explain why this is necessary and virtuous. The bureaucrats continue to expand their domain. And the nation grows poorer relative to its potential and to its history.

Reagan’s line was offered as satire. Under the Albanese government it has become policy. The only remaining question is how long Australians will tolerate being governed by people who have inverted the relationship between the state and the citizen, and who treat the productive economy as a resource to be mined rather than a capacity to be unleashed. The data, the economic struggles, and the polling all suggest the tolerance is finite.

The time for lifters is upon us. So too, the end of the grifters. As always, it is worth reminding ourselves that a government big enough to give us everything is also big enough to take it all away.



Thank you to Nick B. for the title suggestion.