Mike Newman

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Mat's avatar
Mat
5d

During the week we had an emergency alarm sent to Australians, to keep them “safe”. Right. This email should be sent to all Australians to wake them from their safe stupor.

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Quickheads's avatar
Quickheads
5d

It’ll be a case of “gradually and then suddenly”. The Covid years made it abundantly clear that most Aussies are stupid and self-serving like Labor politicians, or gutless and unprincipled like Lib politicians. Hanson is a rare gem, both as an Aussie and a polly.

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