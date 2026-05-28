“In some instances, this may largely reflect the fact that individuals are sensitive about paying additional tax, which is totally understandable, but revenue needs to be raised from somewhere.” - Federal Secretary to the Department of Treasury Jenny Wilkinson PSM

If only our Treasurer, a career politician, and his departmental secretary, a 38-year veteran in the public service, focused on ways to slash uncontrolled expenditure, instead of squeezing taxpayers until the pips squeak.

If a chief financial officer (CFO) told shareholders that the company had no intention of slowing spending and promised to continue diluting them by demanding new capital without presenting a coherent strategy of what the funds would be used for, the share price would plummet to a point where the exercise would become too prohibitively expensive to execute. It would not be long before the executives were forced out via a shareholder revolt, presuming management did not take the hint and resign in disgrace or shame, whichever came first.



Unfortunately, citizens only get the luxury of booting out incompetent governments once every three or four years. Preferential voting adds a complex twist extraordinary shareholder meetings do not require meaning inept politicians can remain in charge despite voter anger.

Delving deeper into Australia’s bloated bureaucracy

Federally, Australia has 1,381 federal government organisations according to the Australian Government Organisation Register (AGOR), ten times that of Japan. Nine times China. Argentina has slashed 15 percent of the nation’s bodies since President Javier Milei took a chainsaw to public sector largesse.

Presumably, COP31 President Chris Bowen’s new $148 million empire will extend that tally to 1,382, even though the United Nations IPCC has walked away from upper bound projections of future temperatures. One imagines that after COP31 concludes, the 100 bureaucrats that served him hot air will get recycled into another department, on top of the 385,900 federal employees costing us $41 billion per annum.

On a global basis, Australia’s top ranking public servant comes in just under Singapore but way above the United States, Europe or Asian nations. Singapore sets extremely high expectations on its public officials because a tiny nation with no real natural resources must appeal via free market capitalism, low taxes and economic freedom.

Australia on the other hand offsets its overwhelming natural asset advantages. In global competitiveness, the Business Council of Australia ranked us 37th in regulation and 38th in investment restrictions as well as business taxation out of 42 nations.

Our net zero obsession via the Safeguard Mechanism and EPBC Act are aggressively dissuading business investment, most recently BHP - the Big Australian - which chose to set up a $26 billion copper opportunity in Argentina, not at home.

Never mind, Austrade, which costs us $578 million annually, continues to proudly parrot our green credentials despite the largest Japanese and Korean steel makers admitting their green steel efforts will not be more than 1 percent of their respective global production for the next three decades. It is for a footnote in an annual report because there is little business case to expect customers pay a premium for the same end product. No wonder Austrade celebrated the recent Australia-EU FTA being the most progressive trade deal ever. Sadly Gunther and Helga in Dusseldorf, also under cost-of-living pressures, are unlikely to favour Made in Australia consumption choices based on woke agendas - commitments to the environment, climate change, gender equality and women’s economic empowerment - promoted by Canberra.

All Aboard

Australia’s top federal government employees are very well remunerated.

There are fifteen in the millionaire’s total remuneration package (TRP) club, costing taxpayers $23.4 million.

As someone from the private sector, there is nothing wrong with high levels of remuneration, provided that appropriate risk is attached to the reward. Results must be able to justify exorbitant pay packets. As it stands, senior public officials rarely pay a price for getting things wrong.

To put the shoe on the other foot, if the Snowy Hydro CEO managed to slash the $40 billion cost blow out in half, wouldn’t taxpayers be more than happy with doubling the salary to $4 million, given the measly 0.01 percent impact on the total saving as they pocket the 99.99 percent?

Perhaps Treasury should lead by example. Remuneration should be linked to responsible budgeting that achieved regular surpluses, rather than lump the taxpayer with higher taxes to cover out-of-control spending. Why not cut senior public service executive salaries in half and institute performance components to drive accountability and ensure taxpayers always get sensible return on their tax dollars (ROT) to which they are entitled.

The list of well-remunerated government employees goes on.

There are 33 people earning between $750,000 and $999,999 costing $29 million per annum.

Another 64 earn between $500,000 and $749,999 costing $37 million per annum.

Between $250,000 and $499,999 there are ninety-three people costing $36.4 million per annum.

You get the drift. How much duplication is in the ranks? Surely so many cooks are spoiling the broth.

Senate Estimates revealed a programme to support 6,000 indigenous jobs at $50,000 a pop will require $650 million to administer it. Yes, it will cost twice as much to execute the program as it will to benefit end users. Responsible public sector thinking at its finest.

How is it possible that the consultation process started after the release of the budget? To suggest carve outs are a possibility for tech start-ups with respect to capital gains tax (CGT) exemptions overlooks the glaring fact that nearly 90 percent fail over the long-run. Therefore, carving out for businesses which have a 10 percent of success will end up as a rounding error on the budget. It is smoke and mirrors.



In 2026-27, 81 percent of the $382 billion in forecast income tax take will be redistributed as welfare. The government believes that it knows how to spend your money better than you do. The truth is, Labor wants to lure younger voters to become ever more dependent on state handouts, a teat that is almost impossible to be weaned off, until the government runs out of other people’s money.

With gross debt approaching $1.3 trillion by 2029-30, the idea of intergenerational equity is laughable if more of the same confidence-destroying policy settings will stifle economic growth even further. This creates a problem for Treasury. If the revenues - already based on fruitier assumptions around GDP growth than Reserve Bank forecasts - do not come to pass, exacerbated by carve outs on top of an optimistic cost base where half of the ‘savings’ are coming from an out-of-control NDIS, deficits can only go one direction: up.

When Albanese took office, Australia had an annualised interest expense of $20 billion. Over the forward estimates, that will double to $40 billion and if the underlying economic policies prevail, sustained inflationary pressures will send that higher again as we refinance our debt and deficits at higher interest rates.

To be honest it is a moot point whether the Treasurer and his department head are at odds with the true rationale. If the projections are wrong and interest rates keep climbing, the younger generations they claim to have helped get onto the property ladder via a 5 percent first home deposit scheme will pay more in three ways; first, by the extra 5 percent they borrowed for the life of the loan and; second through the likelihood of negative equity and; third, paying down the debt left by a government that expected them to tighten their belts while the government loosened theirs. It is lose-lose.

Former President Gerald Ford wisely reminded us that “a government big enough to give you everything is also big enough to take everything away.” Perhaps Secretary Wilkinson just admitted the latter part out loud.