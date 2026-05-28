Mike Newman

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Peter Robinson's avatar
Peter Robinson
7h

Mike

Accountability surely starts at the top.

If the Coalition wants to lead on cost cutting - Angus Taylor should propose that no MP in his government will take greater salary than base MP remuneration. He would be offering to take the greatest pay cut of all.

Then maybe make the case that all public servant roles paying in excess of $100K per annum will, as soon as legality permits, have the component over $100K halved?

Then maybe make the case, for freezing public sector salaries rises at 50% of CPI, until books are balanced?

Those that don't like it are welcome to seek such higher pay and security as is available in the private sector. But with the silver lining of maintaining better job security, for existing colleagues.

Dramatic action, driven by dramatic lack of action, over multiple governments.

Cheers

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Matt Smith's avatar
Matt Smith
7h

Albanese, aside from 8 months at the CBA as a graduate has never had a job outside of the ALP and government. His business illiteracy matches his morality deficit. It was Albanese and the rest of them that gave Graham Richardson a State funeral.

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