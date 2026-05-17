Mike Newman

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Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
1d

Well, that's a pretty shocking list of facts and figures. Thomas Paine in his 1791 work 'Rights of Man' summed it all up pretty well: "a body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not to be trusted by anybody".

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Conic Tonic's avatar
Conic Tonic
1d

That list you published Mike is absolutely frightening. That’s it’s not given the scrutiny by the media it deserves is a slap in the face to all tax payers. But my real concern is for future generations because as I see these outrageous blowouts are funded in the main by public debt. It makes a complete and utter mockery of the argument that an intergenerational equity budget was just delivered. When the real problem is not the tax system but unaccountable bureaucracies and opportunistic politicians … especially when they’re inept!

Great work Mike 👍

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