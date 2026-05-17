“Successive governments have failed to tackle a culture where people in charge of creating multiple white elephants pay no price for their commercial illiteracy…Snowy Hydro 2.0, which has blown out 21-times to $42 billion is but one egregious example…One Nation will ensure past, present and emerging failures will no longer be transaction-free for those responsible.” - Pauline Hanson, Budget Reply Speech, May 14, 2026

The Remuneration of Department Secretaries (RDS) Consultation Paper - April 2026 is out with submissions due by June 10, 2026.

The consultation paper sets out five questions which revolve around whether remuneration levels, additional benefits as well as internal benchmarking reflect reality and if not, which implementation approach should be taken.

The current list of salaries for Australia’s most senior bureaucrats is set out below:

Since 1994, “Secretaries have been appointed for fixed terms with comparatively flexible arrangements for early termination - removing tenure arrangements. When tenure was removed, a 20 percent loading was incorporated into the remuneration to compensate for the loss of employment security.”

On top of these generous salaries, benefits for Secretaries include:

Accommodation Support - Secretaries who did not reside within 100 km of Canberra prior to appointment, maintain a residence at their home location, and choose not to purchase a property in or around Canberra may receive accommodation support of $34,500 per year.

Reunion Travel - Secretaries who were not living within 100 km of Canberra before appointment and choose not to relocate may be reimbursed for reunion travel up to the value of 12 business-class return airfares between Canberra and the capital city nearest their principal place of residence.

Settling-in Allowance - Secretaries relocating to Canberra may receive a settling-in allowance of $1,727 per week (plus meals and incidentals) for up to 14 weeks to assist with the transition to their new locality.

Settling-out Allowance - Secretaries may receive settling-out assistance for up to 7 days, including $1,727 per week for accommodation and reimbursement of meals and incidentals up to the SES temporary accommodation rate, to support their departure from the home locality.

Loss of office – When termination of appointment occurs prior to the end of a Secretary’s term of appointment, they may be eligible for compensation of 12 months’ salary (excluding the employer superannuation contribution) if the termination occurs 12 months or more before the end of their term, or one month’s salary for each remaining month (subject to a minimum of six months’ salary) if termination occurs within the final 12 months.

Salary maintenance – A Secretary whose appointment is terminated and who accepts suitable alternative employment within the Tribunal’s jurisdiction may have remuneration maintained for up to 12 months where the new position is remunerated at a lower level.

Telephone costs – Secretaries may receive reimbursement for all installation and rental costs of a telephone line at their residence and for all call charges on that line (and 50 per cent of charges at a second property).

Lounge membership – Secretaries are entitled to two domestic airline lounge memberships at Commonwealth expense.

The introduction section of RDS clearly sets out, “the roles demand high-level judgement, integrity and the capacity to deliver outcomes through complex systems and partnerships.”

If high-level judgement and capacity to deliver are expected parameters, why have questions taken on notice (QON) during Senate Estimates hearings doubled? Under Prime Minister Scott Morrison, 37,778 QON were taken during his term. Under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, there have been over 70,000 QONs by senior bureaucrats since he took office.

In the private sector, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a listed company is accountable to shareholders. During quarterly or annual investor meetings, CEOs are often asked probing questions by their owners about the business which he or she is expected to know in detail, especially when performance is below expectations. A CEO might defer to a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) or division executive to provide more granularity around a subject but failure to be able to adequately respond carries an expectation that he/she either resigns or is removed from that position. QON is never an option in the private sector.

The Tribunal in charge of RDS has made it clear that “private sector positions as comparators for Secretary roles” are not used. It is argued that while responsibilities can be similar, it adds, “the nature of Secretary roles is sufficiently different, particularly in their legislative, public interest and whole-of-government dimensions. Secretary positions also carry significant non-financial rewards that are not directly replicable in the private sector, including the opportunity to contribute to national policy, lead major public programs, influence reform agendas, and serve the Australian community.”

Somewhat amusingly, “private sector remuneration levels have not been considered an appropriate benchmark for Secretary remuneration, as they reflect different market dynamics, profit-driven incentives and employment conditions that do not align with the accountability, purpose and public-value orientation inherent in APS Secretary roles.”

Which begs the question why haven’t successive governments demanded that proper key performance initiatives (KPI) for secretaries be instituted to ensure outcomes are delivered as efficiently as possible? Unfortunately, process-oriented internal metrics which are irrelevant to serving the greater public need are preferred, especially for internal profiling purposes. Virtue signalling on the public purse is seen as far more productive use of taxpayer resources.

None-the-less, taxpayers, many of whom are also shareholders in listed companies, expect the same sensible custodianship of their capital. Therefore, it stands to reason that any secretary in charge of a government department should have been appointed on the basis of wanting to pursue the same motivations as a private sector CEO. Return on taxation (ROT) is interchangeable with return on investment (ROI). Taxpayers and shareholders demand ‘accountability’ driven by appropriate cost control, speed of deployment and execution.

By way of example, if Snowy Hydro 2.0 was an ASX-listed company and the board of directors allowed such inexcusably poor due diligence to create a 21-fold cost blow out (which would technically bankrupt most companies) they could potentially face criminal charges under the Corporations Act of 2001 (s180-184) for breach of ‘duty of care’ obligations. Directors who fail to monitor and continuously disclose on the basis misleading or deceptive practices which led to the outcome would face penalties, potentially prison.

Several months ago, I published analysis of cost blow outs across twenty of the most egregious projects across federal, state and local governments. The total extent of abused tax dollars amounted to $343 billion. Yet, accountability has been next to non-existent. The expectation is that taxpayers will pick up the tab because in most cases, those responsible have faced no personal transaction-cost for getting things so wrong, despite such healthy remuneration which one would hope comes with an appropriate level of risk to make up for the rewards.

Therefore to enforce responsibility and compliance of secretaries, the Tribunal should consider halving base salaries at a minimum with clearly defined KPIs that are independently assessed by external third parties so that execution of pre-determined milestones that are publicly available can be assessed objectively.

As an aside, if a secretary found a way to cut the cost of a multi billion project in half but deliver the same outcome, then taxpayers funding a $1 million bonus would be a small price to pay for promoting such success. A $1 million reward for a $1 billion saving is only 0.1 percent.

Unfortunately, the present culture among unelected bureaucrats favours political reliability above capability. This needs to change.

While not the remit of the Tribunal, employment contracts should be rewritten such that secretaries face suspension and potential removal if they cannot answer over 90 percent of legitimate questions directly related to their portfolio without QON in much the same way a CEO would be expected to. 70,000 QONs is unacceptable and shows contempt to hard working Australians. Clearly, if secretaries are not across the detail of their own departments, is it fair to assume they lack sufficient qualifications to operate in their roles effectively?

On examination of federal departmental secretaries, the average tenure inside the public sector is over 28 years. Perhaps in order to diversify skill sets, introducing a minimum 15 years experience requirement inside the private sector within the industry of the intended department becomes a mandatory qualification for running it. On top of that half of the broader executive team should have a minimum of ten years experience in the private sector to ensure real experience dominates departmental thinking.

Do not expect any real changes to come from the upcoming remuneration hearings. It will be a process but little else. It will take a government with real conviction to institute real change. Senator Pauline Hanson’s budget reply speech certainly indicates she wants to introduce proper reform. Not a moment too soon.