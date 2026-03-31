If Australia had a mandate to ruin investment attraction it couldn’t be doing a better job than it is.

“You don't know anything about the game. A computer can't tell if a kid's got instincts…What do you say now, jackass? That's known as, trouble with the curve." - Gus Lobel, Trouble with the Curve

Australians are quickly figuring out our federal and state governments are having trouble with the curve.

Take Broken Hill Proprietary (BHP), which used to be coined ‘the Big Australian’. When forced to choose investing in South Australia or Argentina, the latter won. Perhaps we should affectionately rename her ‘the Big Argentinian’

Since when did our out-of-touch political class and their clueless bureaucratic apparatchiks think that ever onerous regulations, increasingly unworkable industrial relations laws and dictating to industry what power sources must be used make us an attractive investment destination? Contrast that with Argentinian President Javier Milei who successfully courted BHP because he understands a thing or two about prioritizing shareholder requirements, not bending at the knee to woke climate zealots with no skin in the game.

Last night, I had the honour of being invited to a dinner with former Japanese Ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami and thirty guests including most of the major Japanese trading houses. When the subject of the NSW ban on new coal mine development was raised, the eye rolls said it all. All of them reiterated the growing “political risk” perception of Australia which only gets worse. We are no longer seen as a sensible investment jurisdiction. It is as simple as that. If our governments had a mandate to kill investment they couldn’t be doing a better job than they’re doing.

One Japanese mega-corporate met with the Queensland Government to request a revision in coal royalties only to be told by the highest authority that the previous government put these measures in place and it would be hard to adjust them. The customer naturally felt their concerns were dismissed out of hand when the carrot of future tax breaks for ‘new’ large scale investments was offered. Hardly a tantalizing negotiation. Trust is not built on the back of consistent unpredictability.

Is it any wonder no Australian state occupies a spot in the Top 10 for global mining attractiveness? NSW, Victoria and Tasmania rank behind Zimbabwe, the DR Congo and the Ivory Coast in the bottom tier.

The Harvard University Economic Complexity Index (ECI) currently ranks Australia 105th out of 145 nations. Japan is in first place. Australia used to be ranked 78th in the 1990s. In a decade’s time we are expected to fall to 137th. When our hapless Austrade thinks spruiking green smelting - which is subsidized up the yin yang - or pushing women’s empowerment in trade deals, no wonder we are drifting into irrelevance. How about listening to customers instead of forcing woke ideologies on them? International consumers want products. Not politics.

Yet our feckless leaders believe doubling down on the renewables transition is somehow going to make a difference to world temperatures when the fuel crisis has further exposed just how reliant our economy is on the very thing that they are going out of their way to kill off. No wonder we had no contingency plan when Iran started toying with the Straits of Hormuz.

Can you believe this government managed to summon up the application of supreme arrogance to brazenly gloat on social media about their faux generosity on halving the fuel excise? The irony was that like the Bondi Royal Commission, Labor had to be dragged kicking and screaming to do it. Yet claim credit. Pathetic. For all of the empty rhetoric of Albanese and Bowen getting tough on evil fuel price gougers, Treasury was hoping voters wouldn’t realise they were on course to gouge an extra $300 million in GST per month out of them to plug the runaway budget black hole. Hypocrisy writ large.

Many have called the fuel reserve miscalculation as a perfect reason why electric vehicles should be embraced, including heavy transport. Apart from the fact that prime mover rigs would be 4 tons heavier than their diesel equivalents, highway axle load regulations means that haulage company economics would deteriorate due to being restricted to carrying less cargo to offset the batteries. Never mind running up the 1,035km Tanami track in the middle of the desert where no charging infrastructure exists for road trains.

Australian governments are asleep at the wheel. The people we elected are putting us on a fast-track trajectory of long-term structural impoverishment. Their low resolution short-term thinking is totally unfit to tackle the calamity of their own making. We need crisis managers. Australians have a duty to take back their country from the imposters they mistakenly thought had their best interests at heart.

Public perceptions of Prime Minister Albanese are perhaps best viewed in the comments section in response to cringeworthy posts put on his X account. If the voters believed he was on their side, the overwhelming majority would not be dropping F and C bombs in sheer frustration.