Mike Newman

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Conic Tonic's avatar
Conic Tonic
Mar 31

I can actually understand Labor because they govern from a position of envy and ignorance. But, I can’t for the life of me understand why the Liberals are not taking baseball bats to these out of touch, totally counterproductive Labor policies that are destroying this country and its future prospects for our children!

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Rossini
Mar 31

No wonder One Nation is gaining support.

the Uni party has done nothing for the country's advancement.

What you think that because we don't burn fossil to save the world (what tripe)

China burning them is OK.

We are a stupid country governed by morons!

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