"Inflation is when you pay fifteen dollars for the ten-dollar haircut you used to get for five dollars when you had hair." — Sam Ewing

With the highest inflation rate in the developed world, it is somewhat comical that Labor can celebrate the Fair Work Commission’s (FWC) recent 4.75 percent minimum wage hike as a sign of the government’s generosity. In 2006, the minimum wage was $13.37, half the latest hike. Truth be told, real wages are sitting at 2011 levels because the government cannot slay the inflation dragon.



Imagine a world where inflation was under control. If rent, utilities, wages, food and petrol prices were stable, there would be far less pressure on the entire supply chain. Low fuel prices would flow from farm gate to supermarket shelves. If taxation was more benign, people would be free to exercise consumption habits more flexibly.

This government has continued to act as a boa constrictor. For all of the song and dance around $250 tax cuts and other sweeteners, inflation dwarfs this. Lifting minimum wage rates will not automatically translate to more hours or higher total pay. After all, 80 percent of new jobs are created by government.

Foodbank Australia revealed in its 2025 ‘Food Hunger Report’ the plight of regular Australians. One in three households admitted to food insecurity - defined as eating less nutritional or lower quality food - in the last 12 months. 20 percent of households experienced severe food insecurity - defined as skipping meals or going entire days without eating.

Discretionary income is important to the survival of retailers, restaurants and hospitality venues. Discretionary spending is forecast to drop to just 0.7% in the year to December 2026 according to the ABS. Not surprising when interest rates continue to rise and cost-of-living pressures are putting so many in financial distress.

Younger couples have such a bleak outlook that our fertility rate in 2026 is likely to hit its lowest level ever, 1.41 versus a replacement rate of 2.1, a rate not hit since 1976.

In March 2026, the Restaurant & Catering Industry Association of Australia (R&CA) published its 2025 Industry Benchmarking Report (IBR), analysing conditions in the 770,000 employee strong sector.

This was the quick snapshot from the 2025 IBR:



1) 49.5 percent of hospitality businesses recorded declining profitability over the past 3 years.

2) 19.2 percent of businesses operated at a loss in the last fiscal year. 6 percent broke even. 56.4 percent made less than 5 percent net profit on total revenue.

3) 40.25 percent of total business turnover is consumed by salaries, wages and super.



4) 77.4 percent of premises are leased.



5) 97 percent of hospitality businesses are not franchises.



6) 81 percent of owner-operators in hospitality have worked for more than a decade in the industry with half holding a university degree.



When digging deeper into the data, the conditions remain even more challenging.

As the previous table shows, rates and taxes have climbed from 4.8 percent of expenses a decade ago to 16 percent today. Energy prices have trebled. Rents up 30 percent and insurance as well as interest up c.5-fold. Depressing realities.



When asked what would make an ‘extremely useful’ difference to business success, 71 percent of operators thought a reduction in energy prices, 59 percent reduced penalty rates, 53 percent lower rents, and 45 percent reduced red tape. To think Victoria requires 36 licenses to open a cafe, one can understand their pain.

Upon examination of the latest FWC changes, a restaurant will be staring at the following hourly rates for casuals.

Thanks to the FWC, a bartender could be pulling in $81 per hour during a public holiday. A senior chef could be banking almost $100 per hour. For a restaurant, it must weigh up these charges to see whether it is worth opening or not.



The 2025 R&CA report revealed during public holidays, around half such venues do not bother to open because the commercials do not work.

To add insult to injury, 44 percent of owners report working more than 20 hours per week unpaid with over 17 percent doing more than 40 hours for free. No wonder half of owners underpay themselves to ‘make ends meet.’

It is not hard to fathom why there have been so many businesses up in arms at the prospect they may have 47 percent of their decades of hard (often unpaid) work handed over to the government if they choose to sell for retirement.

Life is not easy out there except if one is entitled.

Pity your poor local cafe when you wince at a $7 latte. The owner is not only facing escalating wages, rents and energy costs but has been experiencing a 3-4-fold jump in coffee bean prices since COVID-19 began.

The ‘First Table,’ app is proving popular within the industry to help fill vacant tables with discounts of up to 50 percent off the bill. Essentially, if a restaurant is having to pay the same wages and stock the same amount of food, bums on seats - even at 50 percent off - is worth it.

By way of example, if one used First Table to eat next Wednesday at a restaurant in The Rocks in Sydney for 2 diners, these are the time options. Plenty.

While generous award rates may seem an optical boon for casual staff, there is a limit to what businesses can afford before they either have to shed staff, reduce hours or go out of business.



Hospitality currently ranks among the highest-distressed sectors across Australia. Insolvencies rose sharply (+57% over the past 12 months) to 1,837. Accommodation & Food Services was the second-largest source of corporate insolvencies after construction in recent data.

Ultimately, Australia must recognise that hiking the minimum wage to levels that place us in the global Top 3 (behind Luxembourg and The Netherlands) without significant productivity enhancements will come back to bite us. We can muddle through with high wages or high energy prices, but not both. The rest of the world is offering extremely competitive alternatives in a wide variety of industries and the idea that we can carry on business as usual is obtuse.



Future governments need to focus on a deregulation diet, lower personal/business taxes and let the free market gain the confidence to invest in the future. Instead of penalty rates, maybe sensible tax reform for those that work on those penalty rate days would be a better solution to help industries in distress. Maybe then, more cafes will decide to open on public holidays and enjoy seeing patrons sip on cappuccinos where both no longer need to break the bank to do so. Food for thought.