“In most organizations, change comes in only two flavors: trivial and traumatic. Review the history of the average organization and you’ll discover long periods of incremental fiddling punctuated by occasional bouts of frantic, crisis-driven change.” - Gary Hamel



New South Wales (NSW) Premier Chris Minns’ media team perfectly encapsulated the lack of statecraft in Australia in one post.

If the NSW Government - the largest employer in the Southern Hemisphere - was truly committed to fixing a crisis, why wait til Monday? It is not as if the fuel shortages have come out of the blue. It has been front and centre of the news cycle for the past two weeks since the Iranian conflict kicked off.



If our governments and their relevant departments were doing their jobs, we would have had a properly considered contingency plan ready to go. Instead, we have what seems to be policy-on-the-fly. If NSW citizens are having to wait til Monday for the government to “lock in a strategy” - which is confirmation none exists -we should all be wondering what other areas of the economy have no plans to deal with externalities?



Filled up the car in Japan today. Prices at the local servo at 12:45pm on 15 March 2026 were as follows:

Regular: ¥177/litre (A$1.59/litre)

High Octane: ¥187/litre (A$1.67/litre)

Diesel: ¥157/litre (A$1.41/litre)

No queues either.

Given the Japanese have no natural resources to speak of, the government, over decades of meticulous contingency planning, ensured that it worked with domestic oil majors to build extensive energy infrastructure, coupled with commensurate refining capacity to underwrite the economy in a crisis. That is why Japan has 254 days of reserves. Korea has 210. Same story. We are in the 30s.

Australian federal and state politicians can do all the blame shifting and whataboutism they like, but the fuel crisis should send a strong message to voters that incumbency in government is no guarantee of anything. As much as political parties like to flex about their records at any given opportunity, why do we tolerate this mediocrity, failure and lack of accountability when the complete lack of strategic statecraft is exposed for all to see?

If our political class and their departments remain fixated on short-term election cycles, then do not be surprised if we continue to fall flat on our faces. Due diligence is not defined as scrambling to put a round table together on a Monday to rush a strategy because we never invested the necessary amount of time to put in measures to protect ourselves from world events that are not always in our control.

One might argue that if Australian governments collectively stopped focusing on internal virtue signalling, welcome to country and social justice causes du jour they could use that time and focus on what really matters. On the contrary, this spectacular own goal of their own making proves once again that we have the wrong people in charge of the departments responsible for giving advice. There is a touch of irony that departments can roll out 500-pages of hate speech legislation in a jiffy. It is easy when it was already sitting on a shelf praying for a crisis to enact. If only they applied the same dedication and logic when it came to matters of energy security and national emergency.



Heads should roll.