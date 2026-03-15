Mike Newman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Smith's avatar
Matt Smith
Mar 15

Well said. This is the same disgrace of a government that gave Graham Richardson a State Funeral.

Reply
Share
Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
Mar 15

I am sure as a former soldier Andrew Hastie would be familiar with the military mantra "Proper Planning and Preparation Prevents Piss Poor Performance".

Mostly, where governments and public service mandarins are concerned, the modus operandi is reactive, not proactive. In Australia, we are seeing and have seen now for at least two decades, confirmation that the people at the top (ministers, public service and those advising and consulting) lack any sort of fundamental management credentials, strategic planning skills and experience.

Fuel security. Fertiliser production. Oil and gas exploration and refining. Nuclear power. Defence capability (including technology). Funding welfare including 'living wages' as AI looks to decimate the tax base by wiping jobs out by the thousands as soon as tomorrow... and so it goes.

A first rate country run by third rate individuals. Not such a lucky country eh.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture